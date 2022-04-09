Would we get anything for Miles Gaskin?

With the news of us brining in James Cook for a workout, it got me thinking. If we draft a RB in the 3rd round, we would clearly have to many RBs. Probably leaving Gaskin as the odd man out.



So what, if anything, do you guys think we would get for Gaskin... 4th rounder maybe? 5th?..... nothing?



It would be a great deal if we could trade him in this senerio bc he would likely be a camp casualty if we did draft someone like Cook.