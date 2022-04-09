 Would we get anything for Miles Gaskin? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Would we get anything for Miles Gaskin?

MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Club Member
Joined
Aug 18, 2018
Messages
2,375
Reaction score
4,568
Age
37
Location
Kansas
With the news of us brining in James Cook for a workout, it got me thinking. If we draft a RB in the 3rd round, we would clearly have to many RBs. Probably leaving Gaskin as the odd man out.

So what, if anything, do you guys think we would get for Gaskin... 4th rounder maybe? 5th?..... nothing?

It would be a great deal if we could trade him in this senerio bc he would likely be a camp casualty if we did draft someone like Cook.
 
allsilverdreams

allsilverdreams

Starter
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 26, 2007
Messages
4,259
Reaction score
1,542
5th or 6 the at best.
Better off keeping him.
Said that about Parker though.
 
MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Club Member
Joined
Aug 18, 2018
Messages
2,375
Reaction score
4,568
Age
37
Location
Kansas
allsilverdreams said:
5th or 6 the at best.
Better off keeping him.
Said that about Parker though.
Click to expand...
Even if he's buried by Edmonds, Mostert and the rookie.... we still have Ahmed on the PS too.

With Gaskins salary I don't see any reason to keep him honestly if we draft someone.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom