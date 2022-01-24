Would you give up draft picks for Sean Payton?

To me, this is a no-brainer but I wanted to see how the rest of you guys felt.



ESPN is reporting that the Saints owner isn’t sure Payton wants to return to New Orleans in 2022 and is letting the coach decide his next move. There’s rumors he might pull a Romo and go work in TV, but he’s only 58 and I’d be really surprised if he’s ready to walk away from coaching.



He’s under contract until 2024, so Miami and New Orleans would have to come to a trade agreement, but boy would this guy check all the boxes or what? He has won at the highest level and done so by getting great QB play from multiple different players. If this guy can’t get Tua over the hump in 2022, we’d finally have a definitive answer on whether or not it’s time to cut bait and start looking for a new QB. We’d have zero doubts about our HC’s ability to hire a solid staff and maintain a healthy locker room.



To me, all of that makes Payton worth 2 first round picks, but that is a steep price. You can also bet that if Ross see’s this as even a remote possibility, he’s gonna be all over it. This is the EXACT kind of hire our owner would covet.



Thoughts?