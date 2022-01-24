 Would you give up draft picks for Sean Payton? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Would you give up draft picks for Sean Payton?

Aqua Man

Aqua Man

To me, this is a no-brainer but I wanted to see how the rest of you guys felt.

ESPN is reporting that the Saints owner isn’t sure Payton wants to return to New Orleans in 2022 and is letting the coach decide his next move. There’s rumors he might pull a Romo and go work in TV, but he’s only 58 and I’d be really surprised if he’s ready to walk away from coaching.

He’s under contract until 2024, so Miami and New Orleans would have to come to a trade agreement, but boy would this guy check all the boxes or what? He has won at the highest level and done so by getting great QB play from multiple different players. If this guy can’t get Tua over the hump in 2022, we’d finally have a definitive answer on whether or not it’s time to cut bait and start looking for a new QB. We’d have zero doubts about our HC’s ability to hire a solid staff and maintain a healthy locker room.

To me, all of that makes Payton worth 2 first round picks, but that is a steep price. You can also bet that if Ross see’s this as even a remote possibility, he’s gonna be all over it. This is the EXACT kind of hire our owner would covet.

Thoughts?
 
GhostArmOfMarino

I'm not giving two firsts for anyone another team doesn't want anymore.

They can have a 3rd this year and a 5th next year and feel lucky to get anything for a coach.

But yes obviously I'd take Payton. Then again, they are a dirty AF team and i also don't want to become that.
 
GhostArmOfMarino said:
I'm not giving two firsts for anyone another team doesn't want anymore.

They can have a 3rd this year and a 5th next year and feel lucky to get anything for a coach.

But yes obviously I'd take Payton. Then again, they are a dirty AF team and i also don't want to become that.
So you wouldn’t trade 2 1st round picks for an elite QB??? That’s a small price to pay.
 
1972forever

Would I give up draft picks for Payton? Absolutely I would but Payton would want total control over football operations. That includes control over the draft and free agent signings. Grier would never
agree to that and unfortunately Ross seems to be more concerned with keeping Grier around instead of hiring a great head coach.
 
Step Brothers Yep GIF by reactionseditor
 
superphin said:
I’d happily trade 2 1st for Andy Reid, Sean Peyton, or Sean McVay. An elite HC is as important as an elite QB.
They can be, but I don't see the point in sacrificing potential talent for a HC under contract.

We do 2 firsts and it's going to be really hard to acquire a QB next year if we need to.

There are plenty of guys in the NFL capable of being a really good HC without trading.
 
brumdog44

Sean Payton checks all the boxes.

But if he is even considering whether he wants to go the TV route or continue coaching, you don't give up first round picks for him. Don't commit to a coach who you don't envision being here in five years.
 
Aqua Man said:
To me, this is a no-brainer but I wanted to see how the rest of you guys felt.

ESPN is reporting that the Saints owner isn’t sure Payton wants to return to New Orleans in 2022 and is letting the coach decide his next move. There’s rumors he might pull a Romo and go work in TV, but he’s only 58 and I’d be really surprised if he’s ready to walk away from coaching.

He’s under contract until 2024, so Miami and New Orleans would have to come to a trade agreement, but boy would this guy check all the boxes or what? He has won at the highest level and done so by getting great QB play from multiple different players. If this guy can’t get Tua over the hump in 2022, we’d finally have a definitive answer on whether or not it’s time to cut bait and start looking for a new QB. We’d have zero doubts about our HC’s ability to hire a solid staff and maintain a healthy locker room.

To me, all of that makes Payton worth 2 first round picks, but that is a steep price. You can also bet that if Ross see’s this as even a remote possibility, he’s gonna be all over it. This is the EXACT kind of hire our owner would covet.

Thoughts?
Yep. Two firsts for SP would work for me.
 
We've done it before with the late great DON SHULA & I'm pretty sure we can all agree IT WAS WELL WORTH IT!!!

IMO, my back to the wall, I'd give them this years low 1st & one of our '23 1st rounders. I'd of course would like to give up less but...

I'm so sick of being the team that is your 1st stop on your HCing journey.
 
