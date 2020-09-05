Would you like to see a play from this backfield.

Hint: it's a running play.... Probably a triple option. That stuff doesn't work that often in the NFL unless you're a freak athlete like Lamar Jackson. Defenses are way more athletic, they aren't fooled unless it is a legit trick play.

All the defense needs to do there is stack the box and set the edge.
 
Why would it have to be a running play with two QBs in the backfield with two running backs? The options are endless!
 
A direct snap to a Bowden in motion for a sweep, he could pull up and throw and the same for Tua. Any of the four in the backfield become eligible receivers and covering three men out of the backfield and two #1 receivers would be a high task for any defense.
 
