Would you like to see a play from this backfield.

They can only have 2 WR in that formation (5 OL and 4 behind line). Shouldn't be too hard to cover 2 WR with 3 DBs, stack the box with the other 8 defenders.

A direct snap to a Bowden in motion for a sweep, he could pull up and throw and the same for Tua. Any of the four in the backfield become eligible receivers and covering three men out of the backfield and two #1 receivers would be a high task for any defense.