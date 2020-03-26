Would you lose your mind over this projected pick?

www.nfl.com

Four-round 2020 NFL mock draft: Six trades shake up Round 1

With the dust settling from the initial waves of free agency, Chad Reuter reveals a forecast for the first four rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft that is full of surprises.
www.nfl.com www.nfl.com
See our first overall pick after a trade up to 4. That's a lot to give up to move up one spot.
Although this guy has Xavier McKinney and Dobbins both lasting into the 70's, so I am not sure he has a spot of credibility.
That trade up REEKS of panic.
 
Yep completely pointless trade up for a player with as many question marks about him as Herbert has, giving up two twos for one spot ! No thank you, Love for me is on the same level in terms of a diamond to polish that Herbert is, if we are still intent on drafting a QB and Tua's gone then I stay at 5 personally, if someone wants to jump us to pick Herbert, let them.
 
Absolutely but in the same breathe. MIAMI better know what they are doing.
I mean I would trade down to see all of those really good players from 10-19.
BTW I love the write up of what he says about Tua to the Redskins.
 
I can't take that Mock seriously for so many reasons......entertaining read though.
 
There's no way the acquiring of Allen indicates that they are trying to shop Haskins. No one is going to give them anything of real value for Haskins right now with all the FA QBs still out there. Haskins is more valuable to the skins than any other team. I will happily go on record as saying, no way the Skins take a QB at 2, with a new defensive HC they will take Young or trade back (if they can find someone to fleece).
 
