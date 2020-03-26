Would you lose your mind over this projected pick?

MiamiMuss said: Absolutely but in the same breathe. MIAMI better know what they are doing.

I mean I would trade down to see all of those really good players from 10-19.

BTW I love the write up of what he says about Tua to the Redskins. Click to expand...

There's no way the acquiring of Allen indicates that they are trying to shop Haskins. No one is going to give them anything of real value for Haskins right now with all the FA QBs still out there. Haskins is more valuable to the skins than any other team. I will happily go on record as saying, no way the Skins take a QB at 2, with a new defensive HC they will take Young or trade back (if they can find someone to fleece).