Would you lose your mind over this projected pick?

Bopkin02
Seasoned Veteran
- Joined
- Feb 25, 2003
- Messages
- 1,467
- Reaction score
- 589
- Age
- 52
- Location
- East Petersburg, PA
Four-round 2020 NFL mock draft: Six trades shake up Round 1
With the dust settling from the initial waves of free agency, Chad Reuter reveals a forecast for the first four rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft that is full of surprises.
www.nfl.com
Although this guy has Xavier McKinney and Dobbins both lasting into the 70's, so I am not sure he has a spot of credibility.
That trade up REEKS of panic.