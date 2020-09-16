Would You Rather...Week 1 NFL Draft Version

Just trying to get the pulse of other fans. So for week one, after a game where Miami's wide receivers had difficulty separating once Parker was re-injured and most of the linebackers struggled....would you rather have Ja'Marr Chase or Micah Parsons with that first #1 pick?



I think Miami would have to pick pretty high in order to draft either, so this might not even be a realistic option, but for sake of discussion anyway. My initial reaction would be Chase, but this draft does have a lot of talent at wide receiver. Smith, Waddle, Moore, Bateman etc. Not much at linebacker, Moses and Bolton are players I like.