Swollcolb
Club Member
- Joined
- Nov 2, 2016
- Messages
- 748
- Reaction score
- 1,448
Would you rather Miami draft a top WR Chase/Smith and sign Aaron Jones, or Would you rather Miami sign Allen Robinson and draft a top RB Etienne/Harris?
So it basically comes down to would you rather draft a First Round RB or pay significant money for one? And would you rather draft a young stud top 5 most likely or sign a proven player in his prime.
Some interesting dynamics in both hypotheticals, I know a lot of people won’t like either but just curious if you had to choose
So it basically comes down to would you rather draft a First Round RB or pay significant money for one? And would you rather draft a young stud top 5 most likely or sign a proven player in his prime.
Some interesting dynamics in both hypotheticals, I know a lot of people won’t like either but just curious if you had to choose