Would you rather?

Swollcolb said: Yeah good point, that's my preference as well. I think we have some solid vet type receivers in house and we need to add some youth there and then vice versa Ahmed and Gaskin have shown us some nice things give them a veteran like Jones and it would make for a nice room

I've been singling Jones on my FA RB card for awhile now. The Pack are in cap Hell and won't be able to resign him (and that's why they drafted Dillon). He and Andy Dalton are the only name FAs I'd even consider. I'd rather go all draft and work to get comp draft picks like the Patriots always do... but if we are going to sign someone, I am NOT looking at expensive Free Agents this year; I'm going to keep the cap costs down and prepare for future years when we will have to resign our own.