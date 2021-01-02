 Would you rather? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Would you rather?

Would you rather Miami draft a top WR Chase/Smith and sign Aaron Jones, or Would you rather Miami sign Allen Robinson and draft a top RB Etienne/Harris?

So it basically comes down to would you rather draft a First Round RB or pay significant money for one? And would you rather draft a young stud top 5 most likely or sign a proven player in his prime.

Some interesting dynamics in both hypotheticals, I know a lot of people won’t like either but just curious if you had to choose
 
It isn't exactly what you've described, but I'd take the WR first and look into signing Jones. 1) I don't think he'll be super expensive and 2) I'd still draft a RB in the 3rd round or so.

I wouldn't sign a FA WR at all. I think we have enough, in house, after we draft 2.
 
Yeah good point, that’s my preference as well. I think we have some solid vet type receivers in house and we need to add some youth there and then vice versa Ahmed and Gaskin have shown us some nice things give them a veteran like Jones and it would make for a nice room
 
I've been singling Jones on my FA RB card for awhile now. The Pack are in cap Hell and won't be able to resign him (and that's why they drafted Dillon). He and Andy Dalton are the only name FAs I'd even consider. I'd rather go all draft and work to get comp draft picks like the Patriots always do... but if we are going to sign someone, I am NOT looking at expensive Free Agents this year; I'm going to keep the cap costs down and prepare for future years when we will have to resign our own.
 
