I believe Tunsil will be traded but I believe he will be traded to the Bengals. Like Miami, they have the cap room and they desperately need to upgrade their offensive line. The Bengals and Dolphins both need to upgrade their offensive line but the Dolphins have a lot more holes on their roster than the Bengals do at this time.



The Bengals can afford to give up the draft capital needed in a trade for Tunsil because they don’t have a lot of holes on their roster. Unfortunately the Dolphins have several holes they need to fill and that will likely prevent them from trading for Tunsil.