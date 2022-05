I wouldn’t trade him at this time.He is a positive influence on the team because of his ability and his attitude. You never heard him complain at all when he was franchised and everything he says is positive in regards to his teammates and the coaches.



While his ability to be an effective blocker in the McDaniel system certainly appears to be an issue. I believe MCDaniel and the offensive coaches will find a way to use Gesicki and his skill set to maximize his effectiveness.



His future in Miami will be determined by his contract demands after the 2022 season and the development of Long during the 2022 season. Personally I hope Gesicki is a Miami Dolphin for several years beyond the 2022 season. So I wouldn’t trade him unless another team just makes them an offer too good to refuse.