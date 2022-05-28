Would you trade Gesiki for a 1st?

It’s a pretty slow time now and had some random thoughts.



So Njoku just reset the TE market and I don’t imagine Gesiki would take less to stay here.



Meaning we either tag Gesiki again or we pay him top dollar. If we tag him that’s gonna be 120% of this years salary. His tag is basically $11M, so that $13M and then he walks. Or you pay him something slightly higher than Njoku so roughly $60M with $30M gtd with around $14/15M a year.



With that said, if someone gives you a 1st would you do it?



3-2023 1st & Hill, Waddle, and Wilson doesnt sound too bad.



It’s a tough choice. All three have a legitimate argument.