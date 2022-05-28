 Would you trade Gesiki for a 1st? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Would you trade Gesiki for a 1st?

Gesiki for a 1st or?

  • Tag him again and let him walk

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Give him a long term deal based on Njoku deal

    Votes: 3 100.0%

  • Trade him for any 1st

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Trade him only for a top 15 pick

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Trade him only for a top 10 pick

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • No one would give a 1st for him

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Other

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    3
It’s a pretty slow time now and had some random thoughts.

So Njoku just reset the TE market and I don’t imagine Gesiki would take less to stay here.

Meaning we either tag Gesiki again or we pay him top dollar. If we tag him that’s gonna be 120% of this years salary. His tag is basically $11M, so that $13M and then he walks. Or you pay him something slightly higher than Njoku so roughly $60M with $30M gtd with around $14/15M a year.

With that said, if someone gives you a 1st would you do it?

3-2023 1st & Hill, Waddle, and Wilson doesnt sound too bad.

It’s a tough choice. All three have a legitimate argument.
 
I have a feeling Gesicki has a monster year and becomes our Kelce/ Waller and we will need to pay him to keep him locked up as a core piece of a soon to be championship team.


OR

Fast forward to end of 2022/23- Gesicki sucked, it all fell apart, won't say who this year's Fuller was....McDaniel worst coach ever and should have taken that 1st when we had the chance......Now no future...no trade value......
 
