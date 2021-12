If this team was in the position to contend I'd say go ahead and mortgage the future for that possibility. The Rams have shown that its not too difficult to get back on track after a bunch of questionable contracts and trades. Within three years you can completely revamp an NFL roster.



That being said I don't think this team is anywhere near that position and should continue down the path they're on until they've figured out what Tua is.



Now if you arguing the two extremes of something like the Giants vs Packers over the past decade I'd take the Packers. I don't think present day Giants fans can find much satisfaction in a super bowl won a decade ago with the state of the franchise that they follow. The Packers fans on the other hand at least have something to root for each year and know that most seasons they'll have meaningful games to watch well into January. And even if they never get over the hump there's good reason to believe that they can win it all every year a healthy Rodgers takes the field.