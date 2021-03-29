Would you trade up from #18

3rdandinches
If by chance we take Pitts, Sewell or Parsons at #6 would you be willing to give up #50 and #18 to move up to grab D.Smith or J.Waddle (probably Den/Dal area) ?
Adding Pitts and Smith to this offense would be potentially disgusting but we now limit ourselves in the draft to add another potential starting prospect. Tough call but I would jump at it, RB at 36 to set up this offense for years to come.
