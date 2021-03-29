 Would you trade up from #18 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Would you trade up from #18

If by chance we take Pitts, Sewell or Parsons at #6 would you be willing to give up #50 and #18 to move up to grab D.Smith or J.Waddle (probably Den/Dal area) ?

Adding Pitts and Smith to this offense would be potentially disgusting but we now limit ourselves in the draft to add another potential starting prospect. Tough call but I would jump at it, RB at 36 to set up this offense for years to come.
 
John813

If only the 50th was needed, sure.

But I feel like moving up 8 spots to the 10th or 9th may require a little bit more. Guess it depends on who is left on the board and who else is calling. So, short answer is my first sentence lol
 
3rdandinches

If only the 50th was needed, sure.

But I feel like moving up 8 spots to the 10th or 9th may require a little bit more. Guess it depends on who is left on the board and who else is calling. So, short answer is my first sentence lol
Just going off Daft Value chart, I realize they don't always line up. But someone missing out on their guy may look for more value by trading back.
 
Feverdream

You'd trade up for Rousseau? I like the potential of the player, I think I might see if he drops to 18. Parsons though, yeah I would trade up for in a heart beat!
I've been saying for months that Rousseau is the only pass-rusher in this draft that has the potential to be a double digit sack guy for a long time.

I wouldn't touch Jaelen Phillips due to all the concussions that he has suffered, and to me... he's the only one in Rousseau's area code.

Paye, I think, will be a dynamite edge setter and #2 pass rusher on a team, but he'll do it with power and perseverance.
 
BahamaFinFan78

If we get Pitts at 3 and it only takes 18 and 50 to move up for one of Waddle/Chase, Smith, then YES!!
 
jazz015

I've been saying for months that Rousseau is the only pass-rusher in this draft that has the potential to be a double digit sack guy for a long time.

I wouldn't touch Jaelen Phillips due to all the concussions that he has suffered, and to me... he's the only one in Rousseau's area code.

Paye, I think, will be a dynamite edge setter and #2 pass rusher on a team, but he'll do it with power and perseverance.
It comes back to something I have trouble with in my evaluation that Mel kipper mentioned... scouting with anticipation. You gotta project who the player can be not what he is. If you're coach is doing his job that won't be a problem.

Rousseau and paye should definitely be the targets
 
