Would Zeke Elliott solve our RB by committee issues once and for all??

NYC#1finsfan

NYC#1finsfan

Club Member
Joined
May 8, 2005
Messages
3,661
Reaction score
1,550
Age
50
Location
Staten Island, NY
With Dallas being a moribund franchise in flux with a defense in need of a complete overhaul, maybe, just maybe might be enticed by one of our first round picks and a later round pick for Zeke. This could potentially solve our issue at RB for years to come!!! He is only 25 years old and would take a lot of pressure off of Tua going forward. His contract is high and not conducive to a team looking to save money however he is a special player, a once in a blue moon talent. Continue to draft WR, OL and sign some key free agents and we might just be onto something........Just throwing stuff against the wall here.........
 
illscriptures

illscriptures

We need better LB's
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
3,973
Reaction score
3,186
Location
Miami
I have thought about this but his contract is horrible. If he were to get injured our season would go down the drain. I think we need to focus on getting a veteran RB in FA at a reasonable price and draft a RB of the future. No big contracts on this team anymore unless it is for a premiere pass rusher.

But boy would he be an upgrade over Myles Gaskin. I think we should have gone after Leonard Fournette this year, and think we should go after him next year for a reasonable price tag. I would give him 5 mil per year or less like we did Howard and Breida.

Other candidates on the cheap:
James White
Carlos Hyde
Ameer Abdullah
Devonta Freeman
Tevin Coleman
Todd Gurley
Kalen Ballage (Just kidding)

I think our next RB's should be big bruisers instead of small scatbacks, since we have so many on this team already. My preferences would be Fournette, Hyde, or Gurley. We could then draft a guy like Jarett Patterson from Buffalo or Najee Harris and the run game would flourish imo.
 
Last edited:
lynx

lynx

Second String
Joined
Jul 19, 2010
Messages
1,082
Reaction score
892
Definitely not. I know he looked good last night but he has been dismal this year. That contract is ridiculous.
 
greasyObnoxious

greasyObnoxious

I love lamp
Club Member
Joined
Mar 2, 2007
Messages
9,113
Reaction score
3,838
Zeke had the luxury of running behind a bomb shelter of an OL for most of his career. this year, the Cowboys had some bad injury luck along the OL and Elliott's numbers look really average as a result.

i'm all for increasing the talent at RB. it's fair to say we are getting the production relative to the investments we made at the position, but i don't think trading for a 90 million RB is the solution either.
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
2,553
Reaction score
3,573
Age
67
Location
Miami
At this point in his career he is just another guy at the RB position. He certainly isn’t worth the type of money the Dolphins would be on the hook for if they traded for him . They would also have to give up at least one draft pick for him. I would rather see them draft a young RB in the next draft than trade for an overrated Elliott.
 
Pachyderm_Wave

Pachyderm_Wave

Hartselle Tigers (15-0) 5-A State Champ
Joined
Jul 28, 2008
Messages
13,678
Reaction score
9,377
When you pay RB's that kind of money in this era, you become a moribund franchise. Secondly, he's got a lot of mileage on him already. Lastly, he's a knucklehead.

It's a move the old Miami Dolphins would make - which lets you know it's unwise.
 
Kamelion4291

Kamelion4291

Starter
Joined
Apr 3, 2017
Messages
2,423
Reaction score
3,101
If it were up to me I'd only ever have RBs on rookie contracts and that's it. If someone else wants to pay them big bucks after their rookie contracts are up then go right ahead. Won't be me.
 
Gsmack_42

Gsmack_42

Second String
Joined
Sep 19, 2009
Messages
1,738
Reaction score
1,120
This is a joke isn’t it? They may as well bring my 75 year old mother in to be the RB. She shows more energy than Zeke has since he got paid.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom