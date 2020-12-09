Would Zeke Elliott solve our RB by committee issues once and for all??

NYC#1finsfan
With Dallas being a moribund franchise in flux with a defense in need of a complete overhaul, maybe, just maybe might be enticed by one of our first round picks and a later round pick for Zeke. This could potentially solve our issue at RB for years to come!!! He is only 25 years old and would take a lot of pressure off of Tua going forward. His contract is high and not conducive to a team looking to save money however he is a special player, a once in a blue moon talent. Continue to draft WR, OL and sign some key free agents and we might just be onto something........Just throwing stuff against the wall here.........