Would Zeke Elliott solve our RB by committee issues once and for all??

I have thought about this but his contract is horrible. If he were to get injured our season would go down the drain. I think we need to focus on getting a veteran RB in FA at a reasonable price and draft a RB of the future. No big contracts on this team anymore unless it is for a premiere pass rusher.



But boy would he be an upgrade over Myles Gaskin. I think we should have gone after Leonard Fournette this year, and think we should go after him next year for a reasonable price tag. I would give him 5 mil per year or less like we did Howard and Breida.



Other candidates on the cheap:

James White

Carlos Hyde

Ameer Abdullah

Devonta Freeman

Tevin Coleman

Todd Gurley

Kalen Ballage (Just kidding)



I think our next RB's should be big bruisers instead of small scatbacks, since we have so many on this team already. My preferences would be Fournette, Hyde, or Gurley. We could then draft a guy like Jarett Patterson from Buffalo or Najee Harris and the run game would flourish imo.