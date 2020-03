LoneStarPhin said: Okay, I’m sure I’m late to the party, but for any others that were also ignorant of this...



RF scored 48 (out of 50) on the Wonderlic, and did it in NINE minutes! (of the 12 alloted)



Best score in NFL history. I guess he's literally a genius.

He did go to Harvard after-all, do not know his family lineage but going to guess his own merit got him in. And since Ivy League schools do not offer athletic scholarships he did it with brain power not his right arm.