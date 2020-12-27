WOW WHAT A GAME! Talk about it here!!! *****

13marino13
Where have all the good times gone
HOLY $HIT!!
Wonder if Fitz starts against Buffalo.
If Tua starts, Bills may blow them out by halftime.
I'm not gonna laugh at them but you gotta decide if you're a Tua fan or a Dolphins fan.Go back into the game thread and find out which posters threw tantrums when their God was pulled...
Then laugh at them.