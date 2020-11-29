Wqam pregame

D

Dphins

Hi I live in Ny and the past decade I've been able to listen to the wqam pregame streaming from an App. This is the first year it playsa national ESPN radio instead broadcast instead of dolphins pregame. Does anyone know what changed this year? Damn 2020!
 
Yeah, WQAM is a pathetic sports radio station, they don’t know how to manage it correctly for 24 hours so they sold out to ESPN
The ticket although is bad also but miles ahead of qaM as far a dolphins talk
 
They both leave much to be desired. I used to tune in a lot to the morning shows on QAM, but it has become so unlistenable, between stupidity and 47 minutes of commercials per hour.

Haven't listened in a couple years now.
 
And the Hochman and Crowder show is about the worst thing ever on radio. Hochman is terrible and just loves hearing himself talk. The whole show is nothing but burps, farts, giggles, and prank calls. Terrible format for an afternoon drive show. Can’t believe that show has followers
Crowder was ok when he was partnered with the guy a few years ago, they actually talked sports
Thank god I grew up listing to WFAN, they invented sports radio and still thrive today
 
