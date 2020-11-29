Wqam pregame

Mach2 said: They both leave much to be desired. I used to tune in a lot to the morning shows on QAM, but it has become so unlistenable, between stupidity and 47 minutes of commercials per hour.



And the Hochman and Crowder show is about the worst thing ever on radio. Hochman is terrible and just loves hearing himself talk. The whole show is nothing but burps, farts, giggles, and prank calls. Terrible format for an afternoon drive show. Can’t believe that show has followersCrowder was ok when he was partnered with the guy a few years ago, they actually talked sportsThank god I grew up listing to WFAN, they invented sports radio and still thrive today