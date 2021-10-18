Looking at next years FA group, there isnt a lot to be excited about.



Allen Robinson, Davante Adams, Chris Godwin and Jamison Crowder are to me the 4 guys that stand out. And all 4 would command top dollar. Jakobi Myers is pretty decent.



We have Hollins, Fuller, Wilson and Williams all FA next year, and Hollins is the only one I would keep. All the others can leave.