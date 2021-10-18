 WR 2022 - | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

WR 2022 -

Looking at next years FA group, there isnt a lot to be excited about.

Allen Robinson, Davante Adams, Chris Godwin and Jamison Crowder are to me the 4 guys that stand out. And all 4 would command top dollar. Jakobi Myers is pretty decent.

We have Hollins, Fuller, Wilson and Williams all FA next year, and Hollins is the only one I would keep. All the others can leave.
 
They definitely need wide receivers next season, but free agency should be focused on bringing in at least two quality experienced offensive lineman. I would keep adding young talented wide receivers through the draft.
 
Davante probably follows Rodgers. Can’t imagine Godwin leaving Brady.
 
Allen Robinson is good, but he's another talented WR that has a tough time staying healthy.
 
