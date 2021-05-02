 WR Group Battles | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

WR Group Battles

WR's will have some depth this year and some players that can strike fear into defenses, if they can connect deep with multiple WR's throughout the season.

Primary Top 2 Targets / Deep Threats
Parker
Waddle

Roster Battle / Then Target Battles
Preston
Fuller
Wilson
Grant Sr.
Bowden Jr.
Hurns

I see Parker, Williams, and Waddle as our Top 3 WR's.

Williams will be fighting for snaps. He is similar to Parker, but has not had enough games to see how much he can improve. Parker's contract will go by the way of the play from Williams & Parker on some levels. I hope to resign Parker and Williams at this point for bigger targets that also help our outside blocking for an OL that has not shown it would even be a good fit for a star type RB. The OL got some love from the draft and that could be the way for us to upgrade our running gameday plans. Right now the quick pass and short pass is more of a running game for us.

Grant steps forward and then steps back. None the less he has some big plays in him. I hope we resign him and he improves with his catching abilities and can score some on special teams.

Wilson is a good underneath option that can make players miss. That is a great trait for a 3rd down WR coming in on a 7 or less yards type play. Then toss in a QB that seems to be at his best throwing inside the numbers on reads... this could be good for any WR that has strong route running abilities. Wilson could make a comeback in targets or he could be with a new team.

Bowden Jr and Wilson are about the same player in my eyes. They have a role on the team, but who stands out early will help determine which one stays longer.

Hurns best shot is to play better than Williams early and stay healthy. His experience will be an asset for a mental QB like Tua for third and fourth reads.

Fuller should be hungry for his next contract. That could be bad for anyone not named Waddle. Fuller, Waddle, Parker, Gesicki, from Shotgun... 5th man could even block for the time needed for the celebration shots.

The remaining players not mentioned have an uphill battle. That does not mean their roads are closed here... It's just going to be hard to overcome the good amount of depth that Miami has right now.

I wanted Chase... but happy to have Waddle. Life is good when you have good options...

I look forward to reading articles about this year's WR battles. #TuaTime
 
Fuller is on a one year deal... he has to stay clean and prove that he can put his numbers before his suspension last season. They use the juice for a reason...

Williams showed good abilities last year on the outside before his injury.

Parker is one of the better deep ball contested WR's in the NFL in my eyes. The man makes some awesome catches deep.

Waddle is going to be a large part of the offense or so one would think at this point. Connects with Tua from their college days. Can take a short over the middle play the distance with the right play calls.

That's my Top 3. Had Fuller put up numbers w/o the juice... then he would have replaced Williams. But the juice gives phyicial and metal buffs to one's game. I hope he puts up better numbers than before and is clean. But we have wait to see how it goes with the battles we have first.
 
This topic is worthy of good discussion. I am sure we will be discussing this all summer.

My reaction is:
1. Parker, Waddle and Fuller are no brainers.
2. I would 100% keep Williams. He can be a red zone threat and backup.
3. We invested in Bowden and he’s developing. That’s five.
4. Foster and Mack Hollins could battle for a spot. They bring value on specials. Unless Williams can pick it up on specials, one of these two make it. That would be six.
5. We have cap problems. Wilson, Grant, and Hurns could be casualties. I’d try to see if any has trade value. If not, I might try to keep Wilson because he’s got some juice and could help. But, let’s say you keep Wilson. How do you resolve the special teams spot occupied by Hollins or Foster, or would you keep a whopping seven receivers? Seems unlikely. Some tough decision here would have to be made.
 
FINMAN13 said:
Fuller is on a one year deal... he has to stay clean and prove that he can put his numbers before his suspension last season. They use the juice for a reason...

Williams showed good abilities last year on the outside before his injury.

Parker is one of the better deep ball contested WR's in the NFL in my eyes. The man makes some awesome catches deep.

Waddle is going to be a large part of the offense or so one would think at this point. Connects with Tua from their college days. Can take a short over the middle play the distance with the right play calls.

That's my Top 3. Had Fuller put up numbers w/o the juice... then he would have replaced Williams. But the juice gives phyicial and metal buffs to one's game. I hope he puts up better numbers than before and is clean. But we have wait to see how it goes with the battles we have first.
So this is your basis of him being the #4 wr on the team? It’s not like Williams and Parker are models of durability. Go watch some film on this guy, you’re kidding yourself if you think Parker and Williams are better than fuller.
 
Wilson will prob get released to save money but I think we should give him a chance. I don’t think him and Bowden are the same at all. Bowden is Jack of all trades master of none. Not fast, not good at finding zones, not a good route runner. I want to keep and develop him though.

Parker
Fuller
Waddle

Wilson
Williams.

hurns
Bowden gadget
They are similar but hurns is better route runner at this stage.

that is 7

then you got

Grant specials.
Hollins specials
Foster specials
Perry. Gadget

I don’t think we have ford on roster and I am not counting anyone else like merrit

so that’s 11.
I honestly want to keep grant for specials. I don’t want to see waddle or other starters returning kicks.

hollins prob will stay for specials.

So who you cutting.

We prob have to keep 5 tight ends since we had three. Then signed free agent special team guy from cincy and drafted long.

prob cut foster
hurns
trade Wilson. Maybe
That’s still 8.

i would bring all to camp.
Really keep eye on Wilson. See if healthy.

would love
Parker
Fuller
Waddle
Wilson
Williams at top 5

But run
Parker
Fuller
Waddle
Gesicki
Wilson

for 5 wides.

What do you guys think?
 
Austin Tatious said:
This topic is worthy of good discussion. I am sure we will be discussing this all summer.

My reaction is:
1. Parker, Waddle and Fuller are no brainers.
2. I would 100% keep Williams. He can be a red zone threat and backup.
3. We invested in Bowden and he’s developing. That’s five.
4. Foster and Mack Hollins could battle for a spot. They bring value on specials. Unless Williams can pick it up on specials, one of these two make it. That would be six.
5. We have cap problems. Wilson, Grant, and Hurns could be casualties. I’d try to see if any has trade value. If not, I might try to keep Wilson because he’s got some juice and could help. But, let’s say you keep Wilson. How do you resolve the special teams spot occupied by Hollins or Foster, or would you keep a whopping seven receivers? Seems unlikely. Some tough decision here would have to be made.
Perfect post.
 
I've been saying this all along and I'm sticking to it. Hurns and Wilson are toast. Look at the League, Most of the opt out are being cut. Or asked to take drastic pay cut. Coaches don't like that regardless of the situation. They just aren't going to be dumb enough to vocalize it.....or.....missing a year really does set a player back that much.
 
Phinsince92 said:
Will fuller is our best receiver as long as he’s healthy. How is he not even in your top 3?
Click to expand...
If that is the case we needed more than Waddle from this draft. I think it's a stretch...

His best year was impressive and cut short from the juice. I see him as the 500 - 750 yard WR with 5-8 TD's. That would not make him the best WR on this team as that belongs to Parker in my eyes. We may be seeing Parker finally break 10 TD's this year with 1000+ yards... Waddle could end up being a bust or the best one. So what I see is a stretch could just be my bad vision...lol.
 
Fuller not in the top 3? Doesn't matter if he is on a one year prove it contract. After the 1st game suspension, he is easily the 1st or 2nd best receiver. Top 1 or 2 will be decided by Waddle, not Parker.
 
