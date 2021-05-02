WR Group Battles

Wilson will prob get released to save money but I think we should give him a chance. I don’t think him and Bowden are the same at all. Bowden is Jack of all trades master of none. Not fast, not good at finding zones, not a good route runner. I want to keep and develop him though.



Parker

Fuller

Waddle



Wilson

Williams.



hurns

Bowden gadget

They are similar but hurns is better route runner at this stage.



that is 7



then you got



Grant specials.

Hollins specials

Foster specials

Perry. Gadget



I don’t think we have ford on roster and I am not counting anyone else like merrit



so that’s 11.

I honestly want to keep grant for specials. I don’t want to see waddle or other starters returning kicks.



hollins prob will stay for specials.



So who you cutting.



We prob have to keep 5 tight ends since we had three. Then signed free agent special team guy from cincy and drafted long.



prob cut foster

hurns

trade Wilson. Maybe

That’s still 8.



i would bring all to camp.

Really keep eye on Wilson. See if healthy.



would love

Parker

Fuller

Waddle

Wilson

Williams at top 5



But run

Parker

Fuller

Waddle

Gesicki

Wilson



for 5 wides.



What do you guys think?