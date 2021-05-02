WR Group Battles

WR's will have some depth this year and some players that can strike fear into defenses, if they can connect deep with multiple WR's throughout the season.
Primary Top 2 Targets / Deep Threats
Parker
Waddle
Roster Battle / Then Target Battles
Preston
Fuller
Wilson
Grant Sr.
Bowden Jr.
Hurns
I see Parker, Williams, and Waddle as our Top 3 WR's.
Williams will be fighting for snaps. He is similar to Parker, but has not had enough games to see how much he can improve. Parker's contract will go by the way of the play from Williams & Parker on some levels. I hope to resign Parker and Williams at this point for bigger targets that also help our outside blocking for an OL that has not shown it would even be a good fit for a star type RB. The OL got some love from the draft and that could be the way for us to upgrade our running gameday plans. Right now the quick pass and short pass is more of a running game for us.
Grant steps forward and then steps back. None the less he has some big plays in him. I hope we resign him and he improves with his catching abilities and can score some on special teams.
Wilson is a good underneath option that can make players miss. That is a great trait for a 3rd down WR coming in on a 7 or less yards type play. Then toss in a QB that seems to be at his best throwing inside the numbers on reads... this could be good for any WR that has strong route running abilities. Wilson could make a comeback in targets or he could be with a new team.
Bowden Jr and Wilson are about the same player in my eyes. They have a role on the team, but who stands out early will help determine which one stays longer.
Hurns best shot is to play better than Williams early and stay healthy. His experience will be an asset for a mental QB like Tua for third and fourth reads.
Fuller should be hungry for his next contract. That could be bad for anyone not named Waddle. Fuller, Waddle, Parker, Gesicki, from Shotgun... 5th man could even block for the time needed for the celebration shots.
The remaining players not mentioned have an uphill battle. That does not mean their roads are closed here... It's just going to be hard to overcome the good amount of depth that Miami has right now.
I wanted Chase... but happy to have Waddle. Life is good when you have good options...
I look forward to reading articles about this year's WR battles. #TuaTime