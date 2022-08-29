WR Preston Williams drawing trade interest

DOLFANMIKE said: I'd be happy with a donut and a cup of luke-warm coffee for Williams at this point. A draft pick for him would make me dance the Icky Shuffle. Click to expand...

Yeah, that smells like an agent, or team, fabrication to solicit interest to me. I mean I could see a team claiming him off waivers to "kick the tires", but give up something? Hard to believe. There will be a whole group of guys for teams to look at for free on the street over the next day and a half.