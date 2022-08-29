WR Preston Williams drawing trade interest

DOLFANMIKE
As speculated, WR Preston Williams is drawing trade interest. Getting anything for him at this point is a boon for us IMO.
The Miami Dolphins' efforts to trade wide receiver Preston Williams apparently haven't diminished, and there might be a trade market for the fourth-year player.
"After reports early in training camp that the Dolphins were shopping both Williams and fellow wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr., Pro Football Network writer Aaron Wilson reported Monday the team is still shopping Williams ahead of the leaguewide roster transactions to get down to the 53-player limit and that there was "healthy interest" in him."
Could the Dolphins Still End Up Trading Williams?
Wide receiver Preston Williams' future with the Miami Dolphins remains in doubt heading into his fourth NFL season
www.si.com
