 WR Preston Williams drawing trade interest

WR Preston Williams drawing trade interest

DOLFANMIKE

DOLFANMIKE

As speculated, WR Preston Williams is drawing trade interest. Getting anything for him at this point is a boon for us IMO.
www.si.com

Could the Dolphins Still End Up Trading Williams?

Wide receiver Preston Williams' future with the Miami Dolphins remains in doubt heading into his fourth NFL season
www.si.com www.si.com

The Miami Dolphins' efforts to trade wide receiver Preston Williams apparently haven't diminished, and there might be a trade market for the fourth-year player.

"After reports early in training camp that the Dolphins were shopping both Williams and fellow wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr., Pro Football Network writer Aaron Wilson reported Monday the team is still shopping Williams ahead of the leaguewide roster transactions to get down to the 53-player limit and that there was "healthy interest" in him."
 
I'd be happy with a donut and a cup of luke-warm coffee for Williams at this point. A draft pick for him would make me dance the Icky Shuffle.
 
Beach Bum

Beach Bum

Caution: The Patriots are always trolling for ex-Dolphins before we play them.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

It doesn't seem too likely. Perhaps a conditional 7th rounder based on playing time?
 
Mach2

Mach2

DOLFANMIKE said:
I'd be happy with a donut and a cup of luke-warm coffee for Williams at this point. A draft pick for him would make me dance the Icky Shuffle.
Click to expand...
Yeah, that smells like an agent, or team, fabrication to solicit interest to me. I mean I could see a team claiming him off waivers to "kick the tires", but give up something? Hard to believe. There will be a whole group of guys for teams to look at for free on the street over the next day and a half.
 
