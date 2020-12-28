WR question

Jssanto said: I have posted questions before and someone usually replies telling me to look it up myself. I could do that, but I enjoyed the forum, and find it more informative.

Is Devante Parker a wide receiver number two? I don’t think he is a number one.

What would be the skill set needed the guy who was going to be wide receiver number one? As best as it is possible, I am thinking the combination of as tall and fast as we can get Click to expand...

WR 1 is a subjective term so you’re going to get quite a few different responses here.My definition of a WR 1 isn’t specifically about traits. A WR1 is similar to a true ACE in baseball. There’s about 10 of them, and there’s 20 other teams looking for one.A WR 1 is a true alpha. A guy that the other team knows is going to get 10-12 targets, and there’s not much they can do about it. A guy that you don’t worry about CB matchup, ball placement, etc. You put the ball near them and let them make a play.DVP simply can’t stay on the field consistently enough to even be considered a WR1. Nice WR2, but not an ACE