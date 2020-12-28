 WR question | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

WR question

Jssanto

Jssanto

I have posted questions before and someone usually replies telling me to look it up myself. I could do that, but I enjoyed the forum, and find it more informative.
Is Devante Parker a wide receiver number two? I don’t think he is a number one.
What would be the skill set needed the guy who was going to be wide receiver number one? As best as it is possible, I am thinking the combination of as tall and fast as we can get
 
greasyObnoxious

greasyObnoxious

that usually depends on what your offense likes to do. i certainly think Parker would be a 1a in an offense like Bruce Arians', where they throw it down field a lot and let the WR make the play.
 
T

TuaClockSomewhere

WR 1 is a subjective term so you’re going to get quite a few different responses here.

My definition of a WR 1 isn’t specifically about traits. A WR1 is similar to a true ACE in baseball. There’s about 10 of them, and there’s 20 other teams looking for one.

A WR 1 is a true alpha. A guy that the other team knows is going to get 10-12 targets, and there’s not much they can do about it. A guy that you don’t worry about CB matchup, ball placement, etc. You put the ball near them and let them make a play.

DVP simply can’t stay on the field consistently enough to even be considered a WR1. Nice WR2, but not an ACE
 
LargoFin

LargoFin

Yes, and as stocky as you can get, and with great strong hands and great catch radius, and great production, and reliable. Think Darren Waller, Chase Claypool, DK Metcalf, maybe AJ Brown.
Parker is close, but not reliable enough, hands wise and health wise.
 
G

gregorygrant83

Parker is a number 1 wr. Trade him to the Bengals to fill AJ Green's role and you will see pro bowl production.
 
FanMarino

FanMarino

I don't think they have to be tall and fast. I watched the Packers/Titans game. Davante Adams is 6ft 1 and has quick feet. He gets separation and he doesn't even use his hands on the DB to get it plus which I think is huge is that he has a rapport with Rodgers. They are just on the same page most plays. Marino had it with Clayton.
I do think that having "tall" and/or "fast" WRs though is a must imo be they #1 #2 or #3.
 
