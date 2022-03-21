WR Trent Sherfield: First Interview as Fin

What brought you to Miami?



Yeah, coming from San Fran, seeing how Mike, Wes and Em operates, it is just how I play, how I work. It's everything that I stand for in life. Those guys, it's kind of hard not to get behind coaches like that, that actually care about their players and want to see them exceed.



How has Welker made you a better football player?



He made me very uncomfortable. As far as releases, YAC, some of the biggest things he emphasized. Not being that prima dona WR. Being that guy who is willing to go in and block, do the dirty work, and also make the tough grabs. He's really opened my eyes to what it takes to really be a good WR in this league.



What about McDaniel makes you want to reunite with him?



He's a genius. He is a master mind. I remember talking to Mike before I got to San Fran. We would talk on the phone, and he would talk about how he went through my tape, and it just was crazy how I can attack edges, just the way he was talking about the game, being able to sit in meetings and watch how he goes through the run install. How he is able to pick apart the game and put guys in positions to make plays. That to me was a no brainer. Shanahan, kudos to all those guys, but Mike is a genius.



