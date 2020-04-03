Writing cursor sometimes switches to selector in reply box.

NBP81

Jan 22, 2008
10,074
10,205
Montreal
Not sure how to explain this correctly, but sometimes the writing cursor in the reply box switches to another mode wits not a bar anymore but a small box highlighting a single letter. When that happens, if I try to go back in the text to correct something, what I write now overwrites the following characters instead of pushing them back. This only happens here but Im not sure if its on my end or on FH's side? This this a key a strike accidently that switches it to anoter mode or something? @Wildbill3
 
