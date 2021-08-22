WRs - Who's making the team?

This is a great problem to have but our WR depth is amazing
Who makes the cut?
I got 7 guys but I don't know if that makes much sense. I'm struggling with this one
1) Parker
2) Fuller
3) Waddle
4) Wilson
5) P Williams
6) Mack Hollins
7) Merritt (excellent special teamer)
Grant is a lesser-talented version to Fuller/Waddle/Wilson - He's no longer need - Trade or release
Bowden on the PUP
Perry to Practice Squad
Hurns injury-settlement/released
