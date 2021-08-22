 WRs - Who's making the team? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

WRs - Who's making the team?

M

mandal24

Genesis
This is a great problem to have but our WR depth is amazing

Who makes the cut?

I got 7 guys but I don't know if that makes much sense. I'm struggling with this one

1) Parker
2) Fuller
3) Waddle
4) Wilson
5) P Williams
6) Mack Hollins
7) Merritt (excellent special teamer)

Grant is a lesser-talented version to Fuller/Waddle/Wilson - He's no longer need - Trade or release
Bowden on the PUP
Perry to Practice Squad
Hurns injury-settlement/released
 
LargoFin

LargoFin

Not sure about Williams making the team. But let's say:
Parker and WIlliams
Wilson and Fuller
Waddle and Grant
and then it's between Hollins, Foster, Merritt. Hollins is leading right now for that 7 spot.
Id cut Williams and keep Foster.
 
Adam First

Adam First

1) Parker
2) Fuller
3) Wilson
4) Waddle
5) Grant

Last spot would be between Williams and Bowden, but I'm of the belief Bowden can make the team listed under another position, such as RB. It's a shame because fringe guys like Mack Hollins absolutely deserve to be on the team but we're so deep right now. Hollins may end up making the team over Williams, actually
 
S

SimplyWess

Adam First said:
1) Parker
2) Fuller
3) Wilson
4) Waddle
5) Grant

Last spot would be between Williams and Bowden, but I'm of the belief Bowden can make the team listed under another position, such as RB. It's a shame because fringe guys like Mack Hollins absolutely deserve to be on the team but we're so deep right now. Hollins may end up making the team over Williams, actually
Hollins is going to be on the 53.
 
M

mandal24

Adam First said:
1) Parker
2) Fuller
3) Wilson
4) Waddle
5) Grant

Last spot would be between Williams and Bowden, but I'm of the belief Bowden can make the team listed under another position, such as RB. It's a shame because fringe guys like Mack Hollins absolutely deserve to be on the team but we're so deep right now. Hollins may end up making the team over Williams, actually
Who plays special teams? I dont think Grant makes the team. He's a bad receiver, just a gadget guy. and we have a couple of those now
 
R

rafael

1) Parker
2) Fuller
3) Wilson
4) Waddle
5) Hollins
6) Grant

If there's a 7th it would probably go to Bowden, but I'm thinking they might make him the 4th RB. I could see Williams getting the 7th spot if there is one. I have Foster, Perry and Merritt as potential practice squad guys.
 
