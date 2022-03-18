WTF Are We Waiting For???!!! OLinemen, Please and Right Now

We have the money and we supposedly were waiting for the DW decision. Well, it's been made. What are we waiting for? Sign one of the two premier tackles (if not both of them) right now! And after you do that, sign JC Tretter and be done with the process! I don't want to hear any of that nonsense about we're going to coach up the guys we have. BS. Build the wall with the strongest foundation AND coach them up. No excuses. What point is Grier trying to prove by saving 10 to 20 million against the cap. We don't sign ONE decent tackle, and our oline sucks again, WHAT have you proven???? I ask you, what is the downside to installing BOTH Tackles and your Center with stalwarts - even overpaying for all three - so what?! Do it and your OLine will be good for 5 years!



So frustrating. And for what? What is he trying to show? That he can put us in good cap position every year? You MUST give Tua a chance for a full evaluation.