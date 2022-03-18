 WTF Are We Waiting For???!!! OLinemen, Please and Right Now | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

WTF Are We Waiting For???!!! OLinemen, Please and Right Now

miamirw

miamirw

We have the money and we supposedly were waiting for the DW decision. Well, it's been made. What are we waiting for? Sign one of the two premier tackles (if not both of them) right now! And after you do that, sign JC Tretter and be done with the process! I don't want to hear any of that nonsense about we're going to coach up the guys we have. BS. Build the wall with the strongest foundation AND coach them up. No excuses. What point is Grier trying to prove by saving 10 to 20 million against the cap. We don't sign ONE decent tackle, and our oline sucks again, WHAT have you proven???? I ask you, what is the downside to installing BOTH Tackles and your Center with stalwarts - even overpaying for all three - so what?! Do it and your OLine will be good for 5 years!

So frustrating. And for what? What is he trying to show? That he can put us in good cap position every year? You MUST give Tua a chance for a full evaluation.
 
Birdmond

I must have missed all the offensive lineman signing elsewhere.
 
gregorygrant83

We do know you don't just go out and sign whatever player you like. Teams make offers then the player and agent do have the right to say no thank you or opt to see what some of the other options might be.
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

It doesn’t look good. Afc Teams already better than Miami are stacking up, some afc teams that were behind Miami may have jumped Miami with some moves. Miami better nail this upcoming draft.
 
mia4ever

mia4ever

Shula Fan said:
miamirw said:
We have the money and we supposedly were waiting for the DW decision. Well, it's been made. What are we waiting for? Sign one of the two premier tackles (if not both of them) right now! And after you do that, sign JC Tretter and be done with the process! I don't want to hear any of that nonsense about we're going to coach up the guys we have. BS. Build the wall with the strongest foundation AND coach them up. No excuses. What point is Grier trying to prove by saving 10 to 20 million against the cap. We don't sign ONE decent tackle, and our oline sucks again, WHAT have you proven???? I ask you, what is the downside to installing BOTH Tackles and your Center with stalwarts - even overpaying for all three - so what?! Do it and your OLine will be good for 5 years!

So frustrating. And for what? What is he trying to show? That he can put us in good cap position every year? You MUST give Tua a chance for a full evaluation.
We get it
We get it
I really want to like Grier
but the true of the matter, is he not a very good GM he’s just average.. But we see the plan even if we don’t like it ..
We have seen CG sign 2nd hand free agents, after the market has dried up back to back years now.
That’s his mo..
 
Schleprock

Schleprock

Pretty sure they were waiting for another one of these threads at Finheaven.
 
juniorseau55

juniorseau55

miamirw said:
We have the money and we supposedly were waiting for the DW decision. Well, it's been made. What are we waiting for? Sign one of the two premier tackles (if not both of them) right now! And after you do that, sign JC Tretter and be done with the process! I don't want to hear any of that nonsense about we're going to coach up the guys we have. BS. Build the wall with the strongest foundation AND coach them up. No excuses. What point is Grier trying to prove by saving 10 to 20 million against the cap. We don't sign ONE decent tackle, and our oline sucks again, WHAT have you proven???? I ask you, what is the downside to installing BOTH Tackles and your Center with stalwarts - even overpaying for all three - so what?! Do it and your OLine will be good for 5 years!

So frustrating. And for what? What is he trying to show? That he can put us in good cap position every year? You MUST give Tua a chance for a full evaluation.
I am afraid things don't work as easy as this. A bidding war usually happens but how often do teams that outbid for a player end up in the higher end? Other than the Rams signing players and taking in trades, a lot of the super bowl winners came from more balance teams that were able to attack in the air with a line with 2-3 average players and about 1-2 league leading linemen.
 
