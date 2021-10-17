WTF Happened from Year 2 to Year 3? How does team go from near playoffs to bottom 5 team in the league.

They overachieved last year for starters. A lot of the success was from the turnovers. However, this defense clearly regressed. One of the biggest reasons is because they did not address the major LB problem. Baker is absolutely garbage and couldn't cover a broom. They don't have the same veterans on this team either. The young guys have not lived up to their potential like they were hoping which is either on them or the coaching, or both.



The offense sucked last year and it still sucks this year. Gailey was an improvement, but that's not saying much. This is what happens when you choose to ignore the O-line every year. And when they do draft them, they are soft as butter guys. Also, they keep relying on injury prone players who are NEVER going to stay healthy. Mix that in with a young QB being coached by a GARBAGE offensive staff with 3 OC's, and you have a recipe for a disaster.





This team is awful from top to bottom because of the management and coaching. They've failed to address major needs, and the players are poorly coached with a horrible scheme. So basically everything is awful.