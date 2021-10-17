 WTF Happened from Year 2 to Year 3? How does team go from near playoffs to bottom 5 team in the league. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

WTF Happened from Year 2 to Year 3? How does team go from near playoffs to bottom 5 team in the league.

Please someone tell me this. I'm Casual Dolphins follower. I liked strategy Grier and Flores were building. Tearing it down and building it back up. Like 90s Cowboys did and most recently Browns.

Year 1 = 5-11 (Good Season, expectations of team was to be worst in the league to tank for Tua.)
Year 2 = DOUBLED THE WINS! 10-6 (Defense was elite)
Year 3 = 1-5.........What happened?!
 
We have no coaches who can develop talent and we spent huge money on a #2 corner instead of building an offensive line or consistent pass rush.

We played a lot of bad teams last year AND got lucky bounces and opportune plays at the right time on defense and special teams.
 
Defense was lucky to get a lot of turnovers. They were not elite. This year no turnovers to change games means a lot more losses.
 
They overachieved last year for starters. A lot of the success was from the turnovers. However, this defense clearly regressed. One of the biggest reasons is because they did not address the major LB problem. Baker is absolutely garbage and couldn't cover a broom. They don't have the same veterans on this team either. The young guys have not lived up to their potential like they were hoping which is either on them or the coaching, or both.

The offense sucked last year and it still sucks this year. Gailey was an improvement, but that's not saying much. This is what happens when you choose to ignore the O-line every year. And when they do draft them, they are soft as butter guys. Also, they keep relying on injury prone players who are NEVER going to stay healthy. Mix that in with a young QB being coached by a GARBAGE offensive staff with 3 OC's, and you have a recipe for a disaster.


This team is awful from top to bottom because of the management and coaching. They've failed to address major needs, and the players are poorly coached with a horrible scheme. So basically everything is awful.
 
Playing a Last place schedule helps in year 2.
 
We are words with pretty much the same personnel, give or take. 100% on coaching
 
Last's year's schedule...

Miami has lost to two winless teams this year, which shows exactly how easy it is for bad teams to be beaten with just a certain amount of showing up. 2/3 of the wins last year was versus teams flailing due to circumstances at that point, mixed in with just a select few that were solid wins and some that were just plain luck.

Y'all just were too excited over what Flores did with house money in 2019 which was as much attributable to a veteran QB as anything.
 
We’ll, he changed the personnel around on the defense a fair amount for no reason. And he didn’t replace them with players that had equal leadership and production. So you have a defense that finishes in the top 5 and you do what? You release your prize free agent, team captain and leader of defense Van Noi And replace him with no one, and you release Bobby McCain who was responsible for getting your secondary in the right places and did a good job last year. Not sure if they changed the scheme much.
 
Coaching is the problem. I thought about it and what is the possibility of us missing on damn near ever pick, no one is that unlucky.
 
