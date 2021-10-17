WTF Happened from Year 2 to Year 3? How does team go from near playoffs to bottom 5 team in the league.

Elite Smarts
Please someone tell me this. I'm Casual Dolphins follower. I liked strategy Grier and Flores were building. Tearing it down and building it back up. Like 90s Cowboys did and most recently Browns.
Year 1 = 5-11 (Good Season, expectations of team was to be worst in the league to tank for Tua.)
Year 2 = DOUBLED THE WINS! 10-6 (Defense was elite)
Year 3 = 1-5.........What happened?!
