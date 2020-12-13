X Howard - DPOY or Comeback Player, Sadly neither

Dthrill_08
X is having a historic season. Sadly, there is a case that TJ Watt will win it but I don't think he should. TJ watt is not having a historic season at his position.
Comeback player of the year was Alex Smith as soon as he suited up. It may even go to Big Ben but again, X should deserve it but sadly I doubt he will get it either.
