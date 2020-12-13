X Howard - DPOY or Comeback Player, Sadly neither

D

X is having a historic season. Sadly, there is a case that TJ Watt will win it but I don't think he should. TJ watt is not having a historic season at his position.

Comeback player of the year was Alex Smith as soon as he suited up. It may even go to Big Ben but again, X should deserve it but sadly I doubt he will get it either.
 
Dthrill_08 said:
X is having a historic season. Sadly, there is a case that TJ Watt will win it but I don't think he should. TJ watt is not having a historic season at his position.

Comeback player of the year was Alex Smith as soon as he suited up. It may even go to Big Ben but again, X should deserve it but sadly I doubt he will get it either.
Sod all to do with the Phins. Harping on about other players. Please put this in the vault.
 
At this point he’s looking forward to team success and league leading int and PD, and a few more good seasons like this and you are talking one of the best dbs to wear a phins Jersey
 
It'll go to TJ Watt no doubt, but for me what X does in getting all those INTs is a lot tougher skill that Watt's 10 sacks or whatever he has.
 
Alex Smith is going to be the Comeback Player of the Year. I saw that injury live. I thought he was done. Heck, reports were that an infection almost cost him the leg early on. For him to be starting again is an incredible story. That being said, if X gets to 10 INTs and doesn’t win DPoY I will be shocked. Add in 1st team All-Pro to that statement as well.
 
Geordie said:
It'll go to TJ Watt no doubt, but for me what X does in getting all those INTs is a lot tougher skill that Watt's 10 sacks or whatever he has.
Exactly this! TJ watt is having a subpar season. If he wins it would be a slap to the face. X is out playing Gilmore
 
ThePeopleShow13 said:
Alex Smith is going to be the Comeback Player of the Year. I saw that injury live. I thought he was done. Heck, reports were that an infection almost cost him the leg early on. For him to be starting again is an incredible story. That being said, if X gets to 10 INTs and doesn’t win DPoY I will be shocked. Add in 1st team All-Pro to that statement as well.
Watch the E:60. He lost half or more of his leg below the knee. They almost amputated in order to stop the infection. He had calf muscle transplanted to regain muscle function. He will never be able to raise his foot/toes toward his shin on that leg.
 
PlayerPosTeamOdds to win 2020 NFL DPOY
TJ WattEDGEPIT+180
Aaron DonaldDLLAR+200
Myles GarrettEDGECLE+350
Jaire AlexanderCBGB+2500
Joey BosaEDGELAC+2500
Xavien HowardCBMIA+2500
As of Dec 9th.....
 
Schleprock said:
Watch the E:60. He lost half or more of his leg below the knee. They almost amputated in order to stop the infection. He had calf muscle transplanted to regain muscle function. He will never be able to raise his foot/toes toward his shin on that leg.
That is pretty wild. I love X, but that man deserves Comeback Player of the Year for sure.
 
