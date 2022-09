I was pissed and treated him like a rude fast food cashier…. Great players are expected to respond to games like this, so if that initiates a huge respond from X against Josh Allen, Diggs, Gab Davis, and those boys, I’ll take it! Pick 6 please and thanks.



Do have to say that he didn’t only get beat on the slant route. Bateman was open at will yesterday. But yeah, it happens. Steph Curry misses free throws from time to time. I think we’re all confident in X.