X mic'd up…. Full vid coming soon

I first read this as "Fuller highlights coming soon" and I was wondering "from where?"
 
I know X was pissed when Needham stepped in front of that pick 6 - X was right there and would have taken it to the house as well….
 
I may be misremembering, but it seem to recall him throwing his hands up as if to say, "WTF. That was my pick." Maybe I'm confusing it with one of the ones Holland PD'd in previous games.

Regardless, if it happened, I'm sure it was just a snap emotion, and it was replaced by elation when it was clear Needham was going to score.
 
