 'X' needs to shadow Diggs! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

'X' needs to shadow Diggs!

Mach2

Mach2

Moderator
Club Member
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
13,052
Reaction score
24,448
Age
57
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
Gatorboy999120 said:
100%. No questions about it. Shut down Diggs.
Click to expand...
We don't do the "shadow" thing, and there's a very good reason for it with respect to our scheme.

When you do that, you are allowing the opposing OC to dictate and manipulate formation responsibilities.

Our "D" focuses on disguise, obfuscation, and the potential ability to pressure from anywhere at any time.

It requires that every man on the field be completely assignment sound on every play. It's not a "read and react" philosophy. It's an "if then" mission statement.

That's incredibly hard to pull off if you have a corner moving all over the field presnap.
 
Beach Bum

Beach Bum

Water Boy
Joined
Mar 11, 2016
Messages
1,862
Reaction score
1,768
Diggs is a handful for sure. Those crossing routes are a bitch. Not trying to be a Debbie-downer, but I don't know if there is a way to shut him down with just one guy, even X. Allen is great at extending plays, and Diggs can get open against the best of them. It makes for a dangerous combination. It's going to take great team defense to prevent the Bills from imposing their will. Guys are going to have to make sure they communicate and keep their heads in the game. A combined effort and guys stepping up to make a play is the only way I see us slowing them down. There are a lot of games where I would say our defense can carry the day. This game isn't one of them. To win, I think our offense will have to light it up, and in addition to making all FGs and extra points, our special teams will have to make an impact with excellent field position for us, crappy field position for them.

My hope for the day: Waddle becomes the difference maker we all hoped he would be when we drafted him. :-)

Oh yeah: Since the game isn't on in Orlando, hitting the sports bar today with my daughter. Her treat! Flippers crossed that it will be a day combined with good food and great play by us. A win would be massive and make us 2-0 in the division!
 
Last edited:
Mach2

Mach2

Moderator
Club Member
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
13,052
Reaction score
24,448
Age
57
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
Beach Bum said:
Diggs is a handful for sure. Those crossing routes are a bitch. Not trying to be a Debbie-downer, but I don't know if there is a way to shut him down with just one guy, even X. Allen is great at extending plays, and Diggs can get open against the best of them. It makes for a dangerous combination. It's going to take great team defense to prevent the Bills from imposing their will. Guys are going to have to make sure they communicate and keep their heads in the game. A combined effort and guys stepping up to make a play is the only way I see us slowing them down. There are a lot of games where I would say our defense can carry the day. This game isn't one of them. To win, I think our offense will have to light it up, and in addition to making all FGs and extra points, our special teams will have to make an impact with excellent field position for us, crappy field position for them.
Click to expand...
We definitely need to sustain some drives. If we lose TOP by a large margine like last week, it will be a disaster waiting to happen.

I don't normally do predictions, but I think Flo has had this one circled on his mental calender since being embarrassed in the last encounter.

I'm thinking we jump on them early, and don't take the foot off the gas for sixty minutes on either side of the ball.

Most opponents I don't have an issue with shutting it down and going conservative (to an extent) with a multiscore lead, but with a team like this, or KC for example, you can't depend on stopping them. You have to assume you have to outscore them.
 
Beach Bum

Beach Bum

Water Boy
Joined
Mar 11, 2016
Messages
1,862
Reaction score
1,768
Mach2 said:
We definitely need to sustain some drives. If we lose TOP by a large margine like last week, it will be a disaster waiting to happen.

I don't normally do predictions, but I think Flo has had this one circled on his mental calender since being embarrassed in the last encounter.

I'm thinking we jump on them early, and don't take the foot off the gas for sixty minutes on either side of the ball.

Most opponents I don't have an issue with shutting it down and going conservative (to an extent) with a multiscore lead, but with a team like this, or KC for example, you can't depend on stopping them. You have to assume you have to outscore them.
Click to expand...

No doubt! Put our foot on the gas, and don't look back until we see the checkered flag!

lewis hamilton racing GIF
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom