'X' needs to shadow Diggs!

Diggs is a handful for sure. Those crossing routes are a bitch. Not trying to be a Debbie-downer, but I don't know if there is a way to shut him down with just one guy, even X. Allen is great at extending plays, and Diggs can get open against the best of them. It makes for a dangerous combination. It's going to take great team defense to prevent the Bills from imposing their will. Guys are going to have to make sure they communicate and keep their heads in the game. A combined effort and guys stepping up to make a play is the only way I see us slowing them down. There are a lot of games where I would say our defense can carry the day. This game isn't one of them. To win, I think our offense will have to light it up, and in addition to making all FGs and extra points, our special teams will have to make an impact with excellent field position for us, crappy field position for them.



My hope for the day: Waddle becomes the difference maker we all hoped he would be when we drafted him. :-)



Oh yeah: Since the game isn't on in Orlando, hitting the sports bar today with my daughter. Her treat! Flippers crossed that it will be a day combined with good food and great play by us. A win would be massive and make us 2-0 in the division!