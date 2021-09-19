'X' needs to shadow Diggs!

Gatorboy999120
100%. No questions about it. Shut down Diggs.
We definitely need to sustain some drives. If we lose TOP by a large margine like last week, it will be a disaster waiting to happen.Diggs is a handful for sure. Those crossing routes are a bitch. Not trying to be a Debbie-downer, but I don't know if there is a way to shut him down with just one guy, even X. Allen is great at extending plays, and Diggs can get open against the best of them. It makes for a dangerous combination. It's going to take great team defense to prevent the Bills from imposing their will. Guys are going to have to make sure they communicate and keep their heads in the game. A combined effort and guys stepping up to make a play is the only way I see us slowing them down. There are a lot of games where I would say our defense can carry the day. This game isn't one of them. To win, I think our offense will have to light it up, and in addition to making all FGs and extra points, our special teams will have to make an impact with excellent field position for us, crappy field position for them.
We definitely need to sustain some drives. If we lose TOP by a large margine like last week, it will be a disaster waiting to happen.
I don't normally do predictions, but I think Flo has had this one circled on his mental calender since being embarrassed in the last encounter.
I'm thinking we jump on them early, and don't take the foot off the gas for sixty minutes on either side of the ball.
Most opponents I don't have an issue with shutting it down and going conservative (to an extent) with a multiscore lead, but with a team like this, or KC for example, you can't depend on stopping them. You have to assume you have to outscore them.