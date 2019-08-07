Xavien Howard Always Turns His Head Back

You're never willing to give up touchdowns just for the sake of turning your head to the ball. There's not a football coach in America that will subscribe to that.



DB's have to be in phase with the receiver in order to have the option to turn their head and attempt a play on the ball. In phase meaning, you can touch the inside hip of the receiver with the back of your outside hand. If you can't do that, you're not in phase.



If you're out of phase with the receiver - meaning the receiver has vertical or horizontal separation from you to where you can't touch his inside hip with the back of your outside hand - you're not in position to turn and look for the ball. You keep running and shoot your hand through his hands at the catch point when the receiver puts his hands out and play the ball through his hands.



Anytime you turn to look for the ball even if you are in phase, you're taking a risk. It's really just up to the DB to be able to make this decision when he feels like it's ok to turn and when it isn't. Instincts, ball skills, and ability of the DB - along with situation of the game are all factors.



You can go from in phase to out of phase in a fraction of a second just by turning to look for the ball too early - creating separation for the receiver at the moment of truth that he didn't have to create for himself. You created it for him by turning your head to look for the ball.



Minkah chooses to play the technique that Saban taught him. The one he's repped thousands of times. He doesn't feel comfortable turning to look for the ball when he's in phase. He'd rather not take a chance on creating that separation for the receiver at the last second. Go ahead and shoot his hands through the receiver's hands at the catch point for the PBU.



Howard's technique gets more interceptions with the more gambling type of style, but will also put himself at risk to give up more touchdowns and big plays. It's usually good to have a few guys who like to play both techniques so they kinda balance each other out.