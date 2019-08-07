Xavien Howard Always Turns His Head Back

xSxPxHx
Why is this guy a ball hawk and INT leader?
Simple, the guy turns his head around and looks for the ball when its thrown up in the air.
How many of you feel my pain that when a ball is thrown at our corners, you see the WR looking up but the CB never looking back for the ball! Just trailing and putting their hands up when they are less then a foot away from the WR. JUST TURN AROUND! Its so frustrating to see that. If our CB's always look back for the ball there would be higher % of INT and also lower % PI against out CB's. Someone correct me if im wrong but its not a PI if the CB looks back for the ball?
Howard does this beautifully!
I would be ok if a TD is given up if the CB looked back for the ball. Ill live and die with that because its a higher success they break up the pass or INT.
Anyone agree with this? or am I missing an important element?
