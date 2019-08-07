Xavien Howard Always Turns His Head Back

xSxPxHx

xSxPxHx

Scout Team
Joined
Jan 5, 2007
Messages
1,716
Reaction score
249
Location
Los Angeles
Why is this guy a ball hawk and INT leader?

Simple, the guy turns his head around and looks for the ball when its thrown up in the air.

How many of you feel my pain that when a ball is thrown at our corners, you see the WR looking up but the CB never looking back for the ball! Just trailing and putting their hands up when they are less then a foot away from the WR. JUST TURN AROUND! Its so frustrating to see that. If our CB's always look back for the ball there would be higher % of INT and also lower % PI against out CB's. Someone correct me if im wrong but its not a PI if the CB looks back for the ball?

Howard does this beautifully!

I would be ok if a TD is given up if the CB looked back for the ball. Ill live and die with that because its a higher success they break up the pass or INT.

Anyone agree with this? or am I missing an important element?
 
marino13zach54

marino13zach54

Alwas Be Closing
Joined
Sep 23, 2016
Messages
1,576
Reaction score
1,722
Minkah is an example of how it's not done. He struggled with that last year.

You always take the penalty over the touchdown, though.
 
SCLSU Mud Dogs

SCLSU Mud Dogs

Foosball is the devil
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Mar 10, 2007
Messages
11,289
Reaction score
6,028
Location
Bourbon Bowl
Minkah is an example of everything you look for in a rookie. He was asked to come into a new system and play 3 different positions and still did well.

He was put on the boundary last year and was not drafted as a boundary player.
 
E

eger

Starter
Joined
Sep 8, 2004
Messages
2,051
Reaction score
253
Location
Orlando, FL
Cornerback with WR instincts. Wonder how many former receivers would have done changing positions to CB.
 
marino13zach54

marino13zach54

Alwas Be Closing
Joined
Sep 23, 2016
Messages
1,576
Reaction score
1,722
Oh, dude. I am by no means bashing Minkah. Talk about an amazing pick. The kid is a stud.

But I believe he was the most blatant example of not getting his head around. My memory is for sh!t because I tend to drink too much during games but I specifically remember yelling at the tv to get his f@cking head turned around.

He was always in the WRs bread basket so the coverage was superb. It was just that final detail.

Oh, no, no, no, brother. I am NOT hating on Minkah. Faaaaaar from. It's just something he was not doing well. That's all.
 
dolpns13

dolpns13

Taste the Burn
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Nov 6, 2005
Messages
29,919
Reaction score
859
Location
New Jersey
It was always pretty cool seeing Bellicheck do it with Troy Brown.
 
Etuoo33

Etuoo33

Seasoned Veteran
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jul 24, 2004
Messages
3,502
Reaction score
759
Location
Melrose FL
All the years of misery tends to do that to you, doesn't it?
 
FINMAN1

FINMAN1

Second String
Joined
Oct 26, 2018
Messages
1,094
Reaction score
1,151
Location
Virginia
Well, you can't REALLY defend it if you can't see it; so yes I agree.
 
Superself

Superself

If you want to, we can supply you.
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Aug 2, 2002
Messages
6,453
Reaction score
2,214
Location
New Jersey
I don't think that is an easy thing to do and is part of why Howard is special. He runs the WR route for them and has great ball instincts.
 
Pachyderm_Wave

Pachyderm_Wave

Hartselle Tigers (15-0) 5-A State Champ
Joined
Jul 28, 2008
Messages
13,358
Reaction score
8,472
You're never willing to give up touchdowns just for the sake of turning your head to the ball. There's not a football coach in America that will subscribe to that.

DB's have to be in phase with the receiver in order to have the option to turn their head and attempt a play on the ball. In phase meaning, you can touch the inside hip of the receiver with the back of your outside hand. If you can't do that, you're not in phase.

If you're out of phase with the receiver - meaning the receiver has vertical or horizontal separation from you to where you can't touch his inside hip with the back of your outside hand - you're not in position to turn and look for the ball. You keep running and shoot your hand through his hands at the catch point when the receiver puts his hands out and play the ball through his hands.

Anytime you turn to look for the ball even if you are in phase, you're taking a risk. It's really just up to the DB to be able to make this decision when he feels like it's ok to turn and when it isn't. Instincts, ball skills, and ability of the DB - along with situation of the game are all factors.

You can go from in phase to out of phase in a fraction of a second just by turning to look for the ball too early - creating separation for the receiver at the moment of truth that he didn't have to create for himself. You created it for him by turning your head to look for the ball.

Minkah chooses to play the technique that Saban taught him. The one he's repped thousands of times. He doesn't feel comfortable turning to look for the ball when he's in phase. He'd rather not take a chance on creating that separation for the receiver at the last second. Go ahead and shoot his hands through the receiver's hands at the catch point for the PBU.

Howard's technique gets more interceptions with the more gambling type of style, but will also put himself at risk to give up more touchdowns and big plays. It's usually good to have a few guys who like to play both techniques so they kinda balance each other out.
 
Kamelion4291

Kamelion4291

Starter
Joined
Apr 3, 2017
Messages
2,109
Reaction score
2,482
X turns his head to look for the ball because he's already on top of the receiver. That's why he's good. He gets interceptions because he covers them so easily that he can then play WR better than them.

It's not as simple as saying "Such and such corner never turns around to look for the ball!" It's because that corner isn't good enough and he's already trailing, so he doesn't have that option.
 
NBP81

NBP81

Yippi ka yay mother******!
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 22, 2008
Messages
10,733
Reaction score
11,756
Location
Montreal
Pat Surtain and Sam Madison are a good example of 2 gambling type players and they were very good at it. However they did have the benefit of 2 deep safeties on most plays.
 
