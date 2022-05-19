Xavien Howard = Best CB in Press Coverage the Past 2 Seasons

The NFL's Best Cornerbacks in Press Coverage: Xavien Howard, Jamel Dean and more | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard has posted the highest PFF grade in press coverage over the past two seasons.

According to PFF, combining the last 2 seasons, X has the highest "Coverage Grade" of any CB when in press coverage. Jaire Alexander (Packer CB) who just signed the massive contract, is just outside the top 10."Those grades are a play-by-play recording of every snap in coverage before they are translated to a 0-100 scale. Howard has given up some yardage into his coverage on those plays, but he has also more than made up for that. Passes targeting him when he has been in press coverage over the past two seasons have generated a lowly 42.2 passer rating,.""The other takeaway from this first table is how low the numbers are in terms of grades. Only three of the top 10 players carry a PFF coverage grade above 80.0, with Howard the only player even in the vicinity of threatening 90.0."