Xavien Howard has an interesting comparison for Jevon Holland
The rookie is getting compared to a former All-Pro safety.
Berry unlikely.Has X ever played with Eric Berry?
X went to Baylor and Barry went to Tennessee
Have to love the eloquence of X's statements. Great comparison though. Berry was a stud.
He rangy bruh,Have to love the eloquence of X's statements. Great comparison though. Berry was a stud.
Holland should have been a first round draft pick and is probably the steal of the 2021 draft. We still have to evaluate how Long and Eichenberg turn out to give a total thumbs up for 2021. I still think Grier needs to be fired for his body of work to include his free agent decisions.
2020 draft:
- 1.5 -Tua is looking good
- 1.18 - Austin Jackson - not so good
- 1.30 - Noah Igbinoghene - Should be fired for this one along
- 2.39 - Robert Hunt - showing promise but underperforming
- 2.56 - Raekwon Davis - Home Run
- 3.70 - Brandon Jones - Solid starter
- 4.111 - Solomon Kindley - underperforming
- 5.154 - Jason Strowbridge -Free Agent - not playing
- 5.164 - Curtis Weaver - Cleveland Browns
- 6.185 - Blake Ferguson - Long Snapper (there was controversy about this pick but I think Grier made a good choice if you can get a career LS)
- 7.246- Malcolm Perry - New Orlean Saints