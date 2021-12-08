Xavien Howard has an interesting comparison for Jevon Holland

1.5 -Tua is looking good

1.18 - Austin Jackson - not so good

1.30 - Noah Igbinoghene - Should be fired for this one along

2.39 - Robert Hunt - showing promise but underperforming

2.56 - Raekwon Davis - Home Run

3.70 - Brandon Jones - Solid starter

4.111 - Solomon Kindley - underperforming

5.154 - Jason Strowbridge -Free Agent - not playing

5.164 - Curtis Weaver - Cleveland Browns

6.185 - Blake Ferguson - Long Snapper (there was controversy about this pick but I think Grier made a good choice if you can get a career LS)

7.246- Malcolm Perry - New Orlean Saints

Holland should have been a first round draft pick and is probably the steal of the 2021 draft. We still have to evaluate how Long and Eichenberg turn out to give a total thumbs up for 2021. I still think Grier needs to be fired for his body of work to include his free agent decisions.2020 draft: