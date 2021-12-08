 Xavien Howard has an interesting comparison for Jevon Holland | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Xavien Howard has an interesting comparison for Jevon Holland

ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
20,704
Reaction score
20,093
Has X ever played with Eric Berry?

X went to Baylor and Barry went to Tennessee
 
srp1979

srp1979

Super Donator
Joined
Dec 20, 2010
Messages
536
Reaction score
732
That's great praise from a great player that sees Holland daily on and off the field.

As much as I want to stick a fork in Grier, he has had an insane draft this year. Especially since peeps were calling for his head with this pick...
 
fins317

fins317

FinHeaven VIP
Joined
Apr 23, 2005
Messages
229
Reaction score
216
Location
Boca Raton, FL
Holland should have been a first round draft pick and is probably the steal of the 2021 draft. We still have to evaluate how Long and Eichenberg turn out to give a total thumbs up for 2021. I still think Grier needs to be fired for his body of work to include his free agent decisions.
2020 draft:
  • 1.5 -Tua is looking good
  • 1.18 - Austin Jackson - not so good
  • 1.30 - Noah Igbinoghene - Should be fired for this one along
  • 2.39 - Robert Hunt - showing promise but underperforming
  • 2.56 - Raekwon Davis - Home Run
  • 3.70 - Brandon Jones - Solid starter
  • 4.111 - Solomon Kindley - underperforming
  • 5.154 - Jason Strowbridge -Free Agent - not playing
  • 5.164 - Curtis Weaver - Cleveland Browns
  • 6.185 - Blake Ferguson - Long Snapper (there was controversy about this pick but I think Grier made a good choice if you can get a career LS)
  • 7.246- Malcolm Perry - New Orlean Saints
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
20,704
Reaction score
20,093
fins317 said:
Holland should have been a first round draft pick and is probably the steal of the 2021 draft. We still have to evaluate how Long and Eichenberg turn out to give a total thumbs up for 2021. I still think Grier needs to be fired for his body of work to include his free agent decisions.
2020 draft:
  • 1.5 -Tua is looking good
  • 1.18 - Austin Jackson - not so good
  • 1.30 - Noah Igbinoghene - Should be fired for this one along
  • 2.39 - Robert Hunt - showing promise but underperforming
  • 2.56 - Raekwon Davis - Home Run
  • 3.70 - Brandon Jones - Solid starter
  • 4.111 - Solomon Kindley - underperforming
  • 5.154 - Jason Strowbridge -Free Agent - not playing
  • 5.164 - Curtis Weaver - Cleveland Browns
  • 6.185 - Blake Ferguson - Long Snapper (there was controversy about this pick but I think Grier made a good choice if you can get a career LS)
  • 7.246- Malcolm Perry - New Orlean Saints
Click to expand...

What do you think the hit rate is for GMs as a whole around the league?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom