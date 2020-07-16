Xavien Howard.

I apologize if i've missed a thread on this topic. In my opinion, the fortunes of the Dolphins season rest as much on his return to being a pro bowl level player as much as anything else. OK, I'll cede the O-line. However, if Howard returns to form then having a top 5-10 D becomes a real possibility. I've been thinking they might have Howard play some FS, what do you guys think about that? Clearly the most talented ball hawk on this team. That's if NI or anyone else can transition to outside CB. I'm not saying all snaps, just some. I'll wait for responses.
 
