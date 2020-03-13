Xavien Rhodes cut

He was pretty bad last year. I have a friend who is a Vikes fan and he felt Rhodes has regressed for 2 years since his exceptional season in 2018.

He would still be a good addition if he came cheap but I imagine there will be a solid market for him.
 
It's a curious case...he had an awful year last year but it is it erosion of skills or something more? I'm always leery when a team cuts a guy (unless purely a cap move) to get excited about him. But he was SO good not long ago and his style is a good scheme fit. I'm just not sure what to make of it. Will turn 30 soon as well, which does make you wonder about the skills. You definitely have to do your due diligence but I think the age makes Miami move away from him.
 
Andyman said:
It's a curious case...he had an awful year last year but it is it erosion of skills or something more? I'm always leery when a team cuts a guy (unless purely a cap move) to get excited about him. But he was SO good not long ago and his style is a good scheme fit. I'm just not sure what to make of it. Will turn 30 soon as well, which does make you wonder about the skills. You definitely have to do your due diligence but I think the age makes Miami move away from him.
He has been in Zimmerman's doghouse. But I agree, buyer be aware
 
I suspect we will kick the tires. His 2019 season wasn’t great for sure but if he’s healthy you gotta take a look. I trust that Flores can evaluate DBs pretty well.

That whole division is pointing downward.
 
I just do not see this staff going for guys like this unless the rebuild is complete and we are at a higher level of competing. Like NE does.
 
I watched a few Vikings games last year and I thought that he was one of the problems on their defense. Obviously the Vikings felt the same way about him. I just don’t think the Dolphins need to be signing players who have seen their play decline with another team.
 
