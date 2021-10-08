 XMan not a certainty to play Sunday | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

XMan not a certainty to play Sunday

Seeing tweets that X was limited in practice today with two body parts bothering him.

I didn't have time to dig for more info.
 
The team chalks this up as a loss I’m sure, so won’t be a surprise if him or Jones sits this one out.
 
Yikes.

Jones and Howard hurt/gimpy/questionable

Brady licking his chops at the game
 
Should sit all players who have any type of injury.

Pointless game tbh.

Let's get everyone healthy for when Tua comes back and we have an actual chance to win games.
 
VanzGinkel said:
We're not winning with him. Trade him for a 1st already
Click to expand...
I’m sorry but this is the exact mentality that keeps a team mired in mediocrity or worse. You need good players. Look at Bucs. The Chiefs. The Bills. They are loaded. We need X not a first round pick that will have about a 0.0000007% of being as good as him.
 
CF Dolphan said:
If this season goes down the ****ter, trade him by deadline
Click to expand...
Why? What if it’s just a down year and we see enough from Tua and company that has us believing we will compete next year?
 
royalshank said:
I’m sorry but this is the exact mentality that keeps a team mired in mediocrity or worse. You need good players. Look at Bucs. The Chiefs. The Bills. They are loaded. We need X not a first round pick that will have about a 0.0000007% of being as good as him.
Click to expand...
Specially with grier doing the drafting
 
