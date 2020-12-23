Xs Os ?: RE: Open spaces in the middle

OK, so watching the New England game, Cam had some success dumping the ball over the middle, to the point it got frustrating to watch.

My question, and I just hope for some clarity:

I assume the Dolphins defense was in some sort of zone.

And the WR was just finding the soft spot?

How long does it take to adjust to what NE is doing in that case, or is it a case if we shut that down, it opens something else up? And they would rather give them the over the middle because that is the least damaging?

And what is the adjustment to best take that away, and if we do that adjustment, what does it open up?(I suppose it depends on the adjustment what it will open up)

WIth as much trouble as Cam has with his accuracy these days, and the lack of quality of NE wr's, why not just play man the whole game?

Thank you.