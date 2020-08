Finfan83nj said: Yannick was acting like a fool a month or two back on twitter, trying to call out the GM or someone in Jags front office. I wonder how this is going to end for both sides. Click to expand...

He was calling out Tony Khan whose the owner's son... thing is though with both the Jags and Fulhan FC struggling Tony took a more active role in the running if both clubs (Fulham after the 2018/19 season, the Jags after this past season) so yeah he went after his boss