Yasir Durant

Is anyone paying attention to OT Yasir Durant? This guy has serious quicks, especially for 6'7 330 lbs. Not just his nimble feet but overall, getting off the snap, everything. The power is there, I look at this guy and at least in my eyes he has IT, that combined package of traits that you'd want in an OT and I see Durant as a full on LT in the NFL. In my opinion this guy has some rare traits and abilities, there must be something going on to push him down the draft boards but I would certainly roll the bones on this guy at some point in the draft. LT #70:

 
Everything I have read about him scouting report wise says that many people (coaches/scouts/etc.) feel he is a RT at the NFL level. He has had concerns with weight and conditioning throughout his career as well. That being said he has a 2-3 round grade and I have seen him consistently going in the 3rd round in mock drafts. Depending on his combine/pro day workouts and interviews go he could definitely be a day 2 option for us.
 
IF Tua is the QB of the future then you have to flip the tackles and look for a pass pro type who is comfortable on the right side.

Some guys have real trouble switching sides so you can't just swap your tackles.
 
2nd-3rd round grade? Closer to a late day 3/undrafted free agent at this point. He didn't get invited to the Senior Bowl & played in the Shrine Bowl where he generated no buzz.
 
Based on talent and need I'd be stoked to get Durant in the 6th or 7th rounds.
 
