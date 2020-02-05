Is anyone paying attention to OT Yasir Durant? This guy has serious quicks, especially for 6'7 330 lbs. Not just his nimble feet but overall, getting off the snap, everything. The power is there, I look at this guy and at least in my eyes he has IT, that combined package of traits that you'd want in an OT and I see Durant as a full on LT in the NFL. In my opinion this guy has some rare traits and abilities, there must be something going on to push him down the draft boards but I would certainly roll the bones on this guy at some point in the draft. LT #70:



