Year 3 of a total rebuild

We should be a better team right now but instead we have regressed after 1.5 years of steady improvement. The most concerning thing to me is that we are doing things that bad teams do - things we didn’t see all of last year.



- Your no 1 pick Tackle from 2020 gets an illegal hands to the face penalty on 3rd down, negating a 30 yard chunk play - and kills the drive.



- After forcing a punt you go offsides during the punt play and it was 4th and 3.



- You get called for a face mask when it wasn’t a face mask. Only happens when you are bad.



- You kickoff out of bounds after scoring and still having a pulse.



- You have 63 net yards for the game on offense at some point in the third quarter.



- It takes you 4 plays to score from the 1 - two weeks in a row.



- You don’t get your best players involved in the offense until the 4th quarter for the 2nd week in a row.



- Your probowl kick returner muffs a punt.



- Your offense can’t make first downs - and when it does, penalties negate a lot of them.



When did we start beating ourselves? We didn’t in 2019 and 2020. Even when we were horrible to start 2019 it was more of a talent issue and everyone being new vs shooting selves in the foot. The way Flores coached prior to this year I thought we were building something sustainable. When you don’t beat yourself with unforced errors you are in most games. This season we make gobs of unforced errors each week. Why the regression?