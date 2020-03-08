Year of the Quarterback

Good day fellow fin fans... Welcome to my favorite time of the year. The post combine countdown to the draft.



I always take time around this time of year to look for good prospects for the team. In preparation for my 1 and only mock draft, I started watching video of the Quarterbacks in this draft.



I will go ahead and give my opinions on them but first I must say that this is a good year to be drafting a quarterback. There are 6 guys in this draft that have potential to be starting quarterbacks. After watching the tape, it became evident to me that the biggest mistake we could make as a team is to not draft 1 of those 6 this April.



Burrow, Tua, Love, Fromm, Hurts, and Herbert.



They are certainly all different types of quarterbacks and all have different strengths and skillsets but I noticed that they all have potential to start. We all know there are 2 elite QB's in this class but the rest have the potential to be good if they develop. Meaning we can draft as needed and not necessarily have to trade up.



Elite QB's:

Tua and Burrow



One thing that was evident, was that Tua and Burrow were much better than the rest (Captain obvious), I think what showed me this more than anything was their accuracy but most importantly their pocket awareness and manipulation. Both of them anticipated pressure very well. I think they both have good deep ball accuracy, but Tua seems to be the best in this category. There were instances Burrow slightly underthrew guys at times but his playmakers made the necessary plays when needed, meanwhile Tua was hitting guys in stride 50 yards down the field and even throwing the ball in locations to get his guys open. I left this film session thinking Tua was the best QB of the class, my only worry is if the hip will effect his mechanics in any way and his longevity. If I had a choice between the 2, I would go with Burrow due to Tua's uncertainty due to injury, but only because of that because if he was healthy I would go with Tua.



Potential to be Good QB's:

Fromm, Hurts, Love and Herbert (In that order)



I know some of you won't like this because you think Herbert is the 3rd best QB in this draft and that Love is better than Hurts. Truthfully, I came into this film session thinking that too but the film made me think otherwise. I will explain.



Herbert:

First, I will start with Herbert, who is not bad, but one thing that stood out from his film is that a lot of his successful TD's came from passes to wide open receivers, meaning that a lot of his success was predicated on scheme, you didn't really see that with the other QB's, they were throwing accurately into tighter windows while he wasnt. Another thing I noticed was that his accuracy was lacking, not that he isn't accurate when he needs to be, just that he does not seem to have the precision that the others have (other than Hurts). I saw him make a lot of throws that he will not be able to make in the NFL due to better schemes and players and it worries me he won't be able to succeed the same way at the pro-level, he will need to refine his throwing ability to be a great QB, but definitely think he has the physical tools to be decent as is. I wouldn't mind drafting him in the 2nd round.



Love:

I will go with the consensus 4th best QB amongst all of the mock drafts, but he is my 5th best QB. I like this guy, his throwing style reminds me a lot of Russell Wilson, with his arching deep passes which he seems to get out with a simple flick of the wrist. He is definitely a better pure passer than Hurts, but the one thing that made me rate him lower was the level of players he was playing against. Time and time again, I saw him make plays, he definitely would not be able to get away with at the pro-level. Making throws that would easily get batted down or intercepted in the NFL. This guy can ball but he did not show me that he could do it against top quality players. He was constantly completing passes where the defender just wasn't talented enough to make a play on the ball, but where it might have been a negative play if his team was in a better conference. He is a good QB but has not proved enough against top talent for me to say to say that he is better than some of these other guys.



Hurts:

I came into this session thinking Hurts was the worst QB out of the 6 mentioned. Boy was I wrong. The guy is the worst pure passer of the 6 but the guy is the best athlete and rusher of the bunch by far, especially with Tua's physical abilities now in question. This guy plays like Cam Newton, and he may not be as gifted as a passer a Cam used to be, but he is not that much worse either. To pick this guy in the first round would be a mistake, but to get him in the 2nd round or later would be a steal. The kid could walk onto this team and be exactly the type of guy who could take over a team with a shabby oline and still make plays (but if we do not fix the oline, none of these guys will be successful here, Tua and Burrow included).



Fromm:

This guys surprised me the most out of all 6 QB's. I had drank the koolaid going around this site that this guy was overrated, and that he was not that good. I don't know what you guys saw that I didn't. This kid is good and he is accurate. He was playing against top quality talent and making good plays while fitting throws into tight windows. While I think he will be picked after Herbert and Love in the draft, I think Fromm will ultimately be a better QB than both of them. He was definitely more accurate than Herbert, and while Love seemed to have the better skillset, Fromm seemed to succeed against better talent and was just as accurate if not more. I would not mind selecting him with our 3rd 1st round pick.



Like all things on this site, I await the countless droves of people who will tell me how wrong I am and why.



I will be checking out the RB's next. Let me know if you want any of my opinions on them too, as I am sure some of you won't after this post.