Years Until We Compete for SuperBowl

Realistically- How many years, at the earliest, do you believe we could compete for a Super Bowl Win

  • Next Year

  • 2-3 Years

  • 4-5 Years

  • 6+

  • Never

I'm interested in when the group believes there is a REALISTIC chance at competing for the Super Bowl Championship? I understand there have been teams that turned things around in a year, however in their case it was a perfect storm - maybe in your eyes we have a perfect storm? If so please explain. Take an honest consideration of management, coaching, player contracts and future draft picks. Thanks.
 
To answer this question, let me give you an analogy: Ever downloaded a file via bit torrent?
Before the download can begin, a host and peers have to be found.

Right Now, the Dolphins are stuck on 'Waiting for host'.
 
The clock cant even start until new management and coaching takes over.
That might not even happen until Spring 2023.
 
We are basically the Texans last year but without a multiple first round asset to give up and a smart GM. It's going to be a while.
 
Things can change quickly. Good signings in FA this offseason and an immediate impact player in the draft could turn us around fast. I just want Tua to prove he’s the guy the rest of the season and then we can focus on the parts around him. If Tua isn’t it then we are in a tough spot.
 
