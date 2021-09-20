 Yesterday (Bills) wasnt as bad as it felt. Lets calm down. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Yesterday (Bills) wasnt as bad as it felt. Lets calm down.

GhostArmOfMarino

Alright, I know noone is going to agree with this but I want to put a little bit of reason to be positive out there.

Did we get run out of the stadium...yes we did, but most of our wounds were self inflicted. The thing about self inflicted wounds is that they can be easiest to heal moving forward.

Are there questions and problems with this team? YES, but every week won't be a blowout and every team has issues.

Yesterday, going into the half we were down...but without uncharacteristically consistently shooting ourselves in the foot its a 14-10 type of game at worst. As bad as we played, as much as we killed ourselves, we could have even been WINNING at half by just executing the basic plays we needed to. This is despite all of the terrible play we saw, despite playing our backup QB, despite not being able to block a stationary object.

Once Buffalo made it a three score game early in the second half is when things got absolutely out of hand. Personally my belief is that if the game were closer at that point the entire team doesn't fold and puts up a bit more fight.

Sometimes in the NFL nothing goes right and everything just snowballs. That is what happened yesterday, but I'm going to put it behind me because DESPITE how awful we were...we had every chance to be in the game for a good portion of it.

If we get run out of the stadium again this week heads should roll, but instead of hitting the panic button during week two I'm going to say bring on the damn Raiders, let's get some of this s**t feeling out of our system and into theirs.
 
BillsFanInPeace

BillsFanInPeace

Here is the thing about the 14-10 could have been thing.

It also COULD have been 31-0 going into the half.

Bills up 14-0. Force a punt. Three plays later they self inflict a wound Fumble. Mia then throws a Pick.

Bills Punt

Next drive Bills force a fumble and follow it up with another self inflicted wound Interception

Then Bills and Bass who doesn’t really miss well miss a FG.
 
Dolphins81

It’s funny how some people here try to polish a turd. What’s the excuse next week? Or the week after?
 
GhostArmOfMarino

BillsFanInPeace said:
Here is the thing about the 14-10 could have been thing.

It also COULD have been 31-0 going into the half.

Bills up 14-0. Force a punt. Three plays later they self inflict a wound Fumble. Mia than throws a Pick.

Bills Punt

Next drive Bills force a fumble and follow it up with another self inflicted wound Interception

Then Bills and Bass who doesn’t really miss well miss a FG.
Both teams had chances, id argue though that your chances were stopped by good defense while ours were uncharacteristically bad plays that we usually make.

Either way I think you win and are the better team, but it very well could and should have been a closer outcome.
 
GhostArmOfMarino

Dolphins81 said:
It’s funny how some people here try to polish a turd. What’s the excuse next week? Or the week after?
One week doesn't make a turd. As I've already said, if this happens next week heads should roll. I'm not preparing an excuse for every game, but one game does not make a season.
 
BillsFanInPeace

BillsFanInPeace

GhostArmOfMarino said:
Both teams had chances, id argue though that your chances were stopped by good defense while ours were uncharacteristically bad plays that we usually make.

Either way I think you win and are the better team, but it very well could and should have been a closer outcome.
Ahhh so your Fumbles and Picks caused by good defense.

Our Forced Fumbles and picks just bad plays? From an offense that couldn’t do ANYTHING? That is definitely a take.
 
GhostArmOfMarino

BillsFanInPeace said:
Ahhh so your Fumbles and Picks caused by good defense.

Our Forced Fumbles and picks just bad plays? From an offense that couldn’t do ANYTHING? That is definitely a take.
I mean, the one pass by Brissett wasn't a good defensive play, he just didn't ever see the safety. So yes id qualify that as bad QB play/self inflicted whereas our interception had nothing to do with Allen not seeing something.

Also the offense did nothing because of uncharacteristic drops.

Fumbles by either team are always luck unless a player is known to be a fumble machine.
 
BillsFanInPeace

BillsFanInPeace

GhostArmOfMarino said:
I mean, the one pass by Brissett wasn't a good defensive play, he just didn't ever see the safety. So yes id qualify that as bad QB play/self inflicted whereas our interception had nothing to do with Allen not seeing something.

Fumbles by either team are always luck unless a player is known to be a fumble machine.
So the pass that was Picked was Levi Wallace a CB dropping off the go route and right into the wheel route. That is EXACTLY how you make that play. So as much as I give credit to X making a hell of a play you have to give credit for Wallace doing the same.

Offense not doing anything was do to a HS OL playing an NFL football game.
 
tommyp

GhostArmOfMarino said:
Alright, I know noone is going to agree with this but I want to put a little bit of reason to be positive out there.

Did we get run out of the stadium...yes we did, but most of our wounds were self inflicted. The thing about self inflicted wounds is that they can be easiest to heal moving forward.

Are there questions and problems with this team? YES, but every week won't be a blowout and every team has issues.

Yesterday, going into the half we were down...but without uncharacteristically consistently shooting ourselves in the foot its a 14-10 type of game at worst. As bad as we played, as much as we killed ourselves, we could have even been WINNING at half by just executing the basic plays we needed to. This is despite all of the terrible play we saw, despite playing our backup QB, despite not being able to block a stationary object.

Once Buffalo made it a three score game early in the second half is when things got absolutely out of hand. Personally my belief is that if the game were closer at that point the entire team doesn't fold and puts up a bit more fight.

Sometimes in the NFL nothing goes right and everything just snowballs. That is what happened yesterday, but I'm going to put it behind me because DESPITE how awful we were...we had every chance to be in the game for a good portion of it.

If we get run out of the stadium again this week heads should roll, but instead of hitting the panic button during week two I'm going to say bring on the damn Raiders, let's get some of this s**t feeling out of our system and into theirs.
i agree with this too.. dvp catching that ball would've been huge.. didn't deserve to win obviously but i think we come out and beat the raiders
 
Miami 13

Miami 13

BillsFanInPeace said:
So the pass that was Picked was Levi Wallace a CB dropping off the go route and right into the wheel route. That is EXACTLY how you make that play. So as much as I give credit to X making a hell of a play you have to give credit for Wallace doing the same
Not even comparable. Brissett pick was easy pickings. X’s was unreal.
 
NBP81

NBP81

BillsFanInPeace said:
So the pass that was Picked was Levi Wallace a CB dropping off the go route and right into the wheel route. That is EXACTLY how you make that play. So as much as I give credit to X making a hell of a play you have to give credit for Wallace doing the same.

Offense not doing anything was do to a HS OL playing an NFL football game.
Fins were playing with their backup QB and everyone on offense played a **** game... Is what it is. Not sure what you're looking for here right now...
 
GhostArmOfMarino

BillsFanInPeace said:
So the pass that was Picked was Levi Wallace a CB dropping off the go route and right into the wheel route. That is EXACTLY how you make that play. So as much as I give credit to X making a hell of a play you have to give credit for Wallace doing the same.

Offense not doing anything was do to a HS OL playing an NFL football game.
Same oline beat the Patriots and looked fine, while not amazing, and their defense is fairly strong.

I find the reaction to one game to be over the top.

You won the game, KC is still going to thrash you in the playoffs (would thrash us too though) so...congrats?
 
