Yesterday (Bills) wasnt as bad as it felt. Lets calm down.

Alright, I know noone is going to agree with this but I want to put a little bit of reason to be positive out there.



Did we get run out of the stadium...yes we did, but most of our wounds were self inflicted. The thing about self inflicted wounds is that they can be easiest to heal moving forward.



Are there questions and problems with this team? YES, but every week won't be a blowout and every team has issues.



Yesterday, going into the half we were down...but without uncharacteristically consistently shooting ourselves in the foot its a 14-10 type of game at worst. As bad as we played, as much as we killed ourselves, we could have even been WINNING at half by just executing the basic plays we needed to. This is despite all of the terrible play we saw, despite playing our backup QB, despite not being able to block a stationary object.



Once Buffalo made it a three score game early in the second half is when things got absolutely out of hand. Personally my belief is that if the game were closer at that point the entire team doesn't fold and puts up a bit more fight.



Sometimes in the NFL nothing goes right and everything just snowballs. That is what happened yesterday, but I'm going to put it behind me because DESPITE how awful we were...we had every chance to be in the game for a good portion of it.



If we get run out of the stadium again this week heads should roll, but instead of hitting the panic button during week two I'm going to say bring on the damn Raiders, let's get some of this s**t feeling out of our system and into theirs.