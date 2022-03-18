You are the player being replaced

What do you do?

Baker Mayfield made his position clear, you want to replace me, then trade me. Browns said “no we love you we are not trading you” then recruit Watson.

Matt Ryan, the Falcons openly and actively recruit your replacement. They fail.

For Baker it’s obvious, leave. The Browns hope you do so they can get some value back.

For Ryan, you aren’t a rookie anymore, the Falcons want to replace you, what would you do dear FH correspondents?