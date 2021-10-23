You Are What Your Record Says, But...

Miami is a bad football team right now, no other way to spin it.



But, the officiating this year is downright atrocious. And I'm not just talking about Dolphins games. Every fan base is complaining, with the possible exception of Raiders fans, who finally feel like they are getting the calls.



There are so many examples of bad officiating. On that big run by Derrick Henry against Buffalo, there were two holds on Tennessee. Neither of which were called. That was a huge play for the Titans and changed the momentum of the game. Obviously, I wanted Tennessee to win. But I also want to see a game that is better officiated.



Against Jacksonville there were two phantom calls that played a big part in the Jaguars emerging with the win over Miami. The Dolphins were driving when Hollins was called for the push off. I believe the Dolphins ended up punting, while that play would have put them in scoring position.



Earlier Holland was called for unnecessary roughness. A few plays later, Lawrence throws a touchdown pass. Again, I didn't see anything on that play that should have been called.



The non call on PI against the Raiders, likely wins the game for Miami in OT if the ref makes the right call.



I know officiating is a very tough job. I don't think officials are deliberate sabatoging games either. So, I'm not calling conspiracy theory.



My problem is that there exist technology to get more plays right. If we can instantly see that an official got the call wrong, it shouldn't take much time to review the call on the field.



Personally I think everything should be a reviewable call. Give each team one more challenge and we aren't talking about adding much time to the game. But we'd definitely see fewer blatant mistakes that are driving fans crazy.