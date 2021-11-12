You Can Make Only One Change...

Watson, IMO, would struggle with our current OL. He is not all that much more durable than Tua. In college he tore his ACL, broke a finger on his throwing hand, broke his clavicle and sprained his LCL (knee). In the NFL he has torn an ACL and sprained a lower back/lumbar muscle. He is an elite player if you ignore his off field issues. I’m just not a fan of the move.



That being said, I think we need to replace a lot of our offensive staff with more experienced coaches. In particular, we need an OL coach in the worst way. I’m not a huge fan of replacing an OC for the fourth season in a row under Flores, but the whole dual OC thing has to end.