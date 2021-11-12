You Can Make Only One Change...

SF Dolphin Fan
Seasoned Veteran
- Joined
- May 27, 2005
- Messages
- 16,348
- Reaction score
- 12,566
Such a satisfying win last night, where all of a sudden the defense looks near complete, the energy was great etc.
For one night, the fire everyone in the house threads have temporarily stopped. Waddle, Phillips and Holland are all hits. Grier's...well, you get the idea.
But, the warts don't go away with a great win. Although, hopefully this is a spring board for Miami.
So, the question is if you could make one change in the offseason what would it be? Replace Tua with Watson? Fire Flores? Replace the offensive line coach? Draft offensive linemen with every pick?
For one night, the fire everyone in the house threads have temporarily stopped. Waddle, Phillips and Holland are all hits. Grier's...well, you get the idea.
But, the warts don't go away with a great win. Although, hopefully this is a spring board for Miami.
So, the question is if you could make one change in the offseason what would it be? Replace Tua with Watson? Fire Flores? Replace the offensive line coach? Draft offensive linemen with every pick?