You Can Make Only One Change...

S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
16,348
Reaction score
12,566
Such a satisfying win last night, where all of a sudden the defense looks near complete, the energy was great etc.

For one night, the fire everyone in the house threads have temporarily stopped. Waddle, Phillips and Holland are all hits. Grier's...well, you get the idea.

But, the warts don't go away with a great win. Although, hopefully this is a spring board for Miami.

So, the question is if you could make one change in the offseason what would it be? Replace Tua with Watson? Fire Flores? Replace the offensive line coach? Draft offensive linemen with every pick?
 
Tua or Death

Tua or Death

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2007
Messages
1,882
Reaction score
2,700
Location
Canada
1A — Fire the offensive line coach and back up the brinks truck to get someone with a proven track record to come to this mess. It’s Miami for damn sakes, it’s a nice place to live with millions in your bank account, it shouldn’t be that hard.

1B — Spend heavily in FA on the top offensive linemen available. With good coaching and veteran pieces stabilizing the line, I’m not ready to give up on Eich/Hunt. But we need 2-3 good veteran starters on this line next year. Relying on the youth has backfired to the point it played a major role in tanking the season.
 
gfish24

gfish24

Rookie
Joined
Feb 24, 2008
Messages
1,764
Reaction score
977
Location
Haldimand, ON, Canada
Tua or Death said:
1A — Fire the offensive line coach and back up the brinks truck to get someone with a proven track record to come to this mess. It’s Miami for damn sakes, it’s a nice place to live with millions in your bank account, it shouldn’t be that hard.

1B — Spend heavily in FA on the top offensive linemen available. With good coaching and veteran pieces stabilizing the line, I’m not ready to give up on Eich/Hunt. But we need 2-3 good veteran starters on this line next year. Relying on the youth has backfired to the point it played a major role in tanking the season.
I agree, but even with the brinks truck and Miami being a nice place to live, I worry that credible, successful coaches don’t want to come to this dysfunctional franchise. Now a strong end to the season may change that
 
T

ThePeopleShow13

Club Member
Joined
Apr 27, 2019
Messages
1,630
Reaction score
3,556
Age
32
Location
New York
Watson, IMO, would struggle with our current OL. He is not all that much more durable than Tua. In college he tore his ACL, broke a finger on his throwing hand, broke his clavicle and sprained his LCL (knee). In the NFL he has torn an ACL and sprained a lower back/lumbar muscle. He is an elite player if you ignore his off field issues. I’m just not a fan of the move.

That being said, I think we need to replace a lot of our offensive staff with more experienced coaches. In particular, we need an OL coach in the worst way. I’m not a huge fan of replacing an OC for the fourth season in a row under Flores, but the whole dual OC thing has to end.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Class Clown
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
11,361
Reaction score
15,719
Location
New Jersey
Its almost impossible to select one thing to change, because the offense and offensive line are in desperate need of better coaching and players. Especially players who can stay healthy. So I agree it has to be the OC and OL coaches that need to be changed.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
16,348
Reaction score
12,566
Kebo said:
Have to wait and see how we play the rest of the season. I saw a lot of good things last night.
Yeah, no doubt. That was fun to watch. After a while, I was expecting the defense to come up big. The Baltimore offense had no answers. Zero!
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
16,348
Reaction score
12,566
Tua or Death said:
1A — Fire the offensive line coach and back up the brinks truck to get someone with a proven track record to come to this mess. It’s Miami for damn sakes, it’s a nice place to live with millions in your bank account, it shouldn’t be that hard.

1B — Spend heavily in FA on the top offensive linemen available. With good coaching and veteran pieces stabilizing the line, I’m not ready to give up on Eich/Hunt. But we need 2-3 good veteran starters on this line next year. Relying on the youth has backfired to the point it played a major role in tanking the season.
This is what I'm thinking as well. Start with an experienced successful line coach.
 
Michigan Mike

Michigan Mike

Club Member
Joined
Jun 30, 2004
Messages
1,043
Reaction score
1,271
Location
Saranac, Michigan
Definitely the coaching staff. If they are not going to replace Flores, at least get some experienced guys that can work with the development of the young players so we can get a fair assessment if they are worth building around. Too many questions remain for the OL - they can't all be as bad as they have been playing.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
16,348
Reaction score
12,566
ThePeopleShow13 said:
Watson, IMO, would struggle with our current OL. He is not all that much more durable than Tua. In college he tore his ACL, broke a finger on his throwing hand, broke his clavicle and sprained his LCL (knee). In the NFL he has torn an ACL and sprained a lower back/lumbar muscle. He is an elite player if you ignore his off field issues. I’m just not a fan of the move.

That being said, I think we need to replace a lot of our offensive staff with more experienced coaches. In particular, we need an OL coach in the worst way. I’m not a huge fan of replacing an OC for the fourth season in a row under Flores, but the whole dual OC thing has to end.
I'll share a conversation I had yesterday with a distraught 49ers fan. Basically, he said that no coach is a creative genius without execution.

That kind of struck a chord with me. I don't know if the OC'S are terrible, average or potentially good. Although, I've been frustrated with a lot of play calls such as only running up the middle, the lack of execution on the line seems like the main issue.

So, to your point, would a quality offensive line coach make a huge difference?
 
D

Demp444

Club Member
Joined
Jul 1, 2009
Messages
133
Reaction score
363
Picking only one thing is really difficult. I will say the two I am having a difficult time choosing from is the Oline and Flores. That Oline is terrible.. I mean the worst in the league and possibly one of the worst ever type of situation. However, it’s really hard for me to see past all the negative things I have seen from Flores this season. I think I am so hard on him because I truly wanted to believe we had the guy… finally… and then the wheels completely feel off of him as a coach. It’s really a toss up between those 2 for me.
 
