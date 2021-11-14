You Guys Don't Understand How Tough Cover 0 Is - From a Ravens forum - LOL

Originally Posted byThe Dolphins held the Bills to 87 yards in the first half at Buffalo. Carson Wentz had problems in getting sacked by the Dolphins. So did the Patriots who lost to them at home. The key difference was the Colts and Bills defense forced turnovers to beat them.Stop defending this dumbass coaching staff.Cover 0 teams are gambling teams, but it also allows for deep big plays in passing yardage.simple ways to beat a Cover 0 team, rub routes, quick game routes, concept adjustments, max protection, and outside quarterback lead runs.Did we see any quick slant routes?The dolphins were playing like 10 yards off, the middle of the field all game was wide open, and nothing was called to adjust