That's right, Dolphins fan. You have been named offensive coordinator. What do you do? What changes do you make?
This, and run the ball more and keep whichever TE on the field who can help protect (Long, smythe, shaheen whoever).Isn't it freaking obvious?
Eich to LT where he played in college. Hunt to RT where he played well for six games last season. Cut Sackson. Deiter will have to stay at C because we have nobody else. Put the least awful two guys left in at guard.
Freaking Grier man. Has to go. Get Louis Riddick in as GM already!!
With the shown support from HC and Org. you might as well stay and keep 100%. Its not like the team is going to do much besides musical scrub OL men again, to change anything. And maybe not look as bad at the end of the season for generally speaking it is normal to have some improvement just by added experience.I outsource the job to somebody who knows what they’re doing and give them 40% of my salary. I don’t want to be responsible for the offense sucking even more.
LT - Eich, LG Ajax, C Deiter, RG Kindley, RT Hunt, Swingman - Davis