 You Have Been Named Offensive Coordinator! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

You Have Been Named Offensive Coordinator!

SF Dolphin Fan

May 27, 2005
That's right, Dolphins fan. You have been named offensive coordinator. What do you do? What changes do you make?
 
Phinittowinit

Sep 16, 2020
Sit Davis and Jackson and start Eichenberg on LT and Little at RT, Gaskin at RB, Parker and Fuller out wide, Gesicki lined up by the LT to run routes and slow down a pass rusher or “block”, and finish it off with Waddle in the slot. Work on quick crossing slants with Waddle and Parker, fly routes with Fuller, Gesicki covering that 10-15 yard area behind the LBs, and Gaskin either staying in to “block” or run flats out to the side.
 
vagrantprodigy

vagrantprodigy

Apr 23, 2010
Eich to LT, Hunt to RT, Davis or Mancz to RG. When passing do max protect, either 2 RBs in shotgun with Tua or a RB and Smythe back there. More power running as well, if you can get the O-Line to go hit someone in the mouth. Biggest thing is that I would actually adjust what plays I called to the defense I was going against.
 
Beach Bum

Beach Bum

Bopkin02

Bopkin02

Feb 25, 2003
Going to roll Tua away from pressure; take deep shots; pound with Malcolm Brown and mix in some Gaskin. Swing passes to Ahmed.
EIchenberg at LT; Hunt to right tackle.
Get the ball on dig routs to Waddle.
Get speed in at WR: Grant, Waddle, Fuller. Have them clear out and send Parker on outs underneath them and lob it up.
Run the play clock down to the last 3 seconds every time to keep the other team's O off the field, rest our D, and avoid hurry up. I'd rather not rush the play and make bone headed mistakes.
Line up once in a wishbone and see if the D calls a Time Out. Just because I know I'm probably getting fired in short order anyway.
 
silver McNibblets

silver McNibblets

Isn't it freaking obvious?

Eich to LT where he played in college. Hunt to RT where he played well for six games last season. Cut Sackson. Deiter will have to stay at C because we have nobody else. Put the least awful two guys left in at guard.

Freaking Grier man. Has to go. Get Louis Riddick in as GM already!!
 
DOLFANMIKE

DOLFANMIKE

Feb 16, 2002
LT - Eich, LG Ajax, C Deiter, RG Kindley, RT Hunt, Swingman - Davis
 
goldfin17

goldfin17

Oct 31, 2018
This, and run the ball more and keep whichever TE on the field who can help protect (Long, smythe, shaheen whoever).

Fix the tackles first or at least try. Jackson soo out of it right now, awful technique. Eich needs to be at one of the tackle spots. Most sense is what brother silver said above.
 
cuzinvinny

cuzinvinny

With the shown support from HC and Org. you might as well stay and keep 100%. Its not like the team is going to do much besides musical scrub OL men again, to change anything. And maybe not look as bad at the end of the season for generally speaking it is normal to have some improvement just by added experience.

Heard over on Reasons U-Tube of a few petty good college O coordinators turning down the job offered by us.
Not real difficult seeing why
 
Kebo

Kebo

Jan 12, 2014
Move Hunt back to RT. Move Kindley to RG. Put Eich at LG.

Run the ball behind Hunt and Kindley. Get Waddle the ball on jet sweeps and screens. Run some draws to Ahmed on passing downs.

Play action passes with TE and RB chipping defensive ends.
 
