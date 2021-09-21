You Have Been Named Offensive Coordinator!

Going to roll Tua away from pressure; take deep shots; pound with Malcolm Brown and mix in some Gaskin. Swing passes to Ahmed.

EIchenberg at LT; Hunt to right tackle.

Get the ball on dig routs to Waddle.

Get speed in at WR: Grant, Waddle, Fuller. Have them clear out and send Parker on outs underneath them and lob it up.

Run the play clock down to the last 3 seconds every time to keep the other team's O off the field, rest our D, and avoid hurry up. I'd rather not rush the play and make bone headed mistakes.

Line up once in a wishbone and see if the D calls a Time Out. Just because I know I'm probably getting fired in short order anyway.