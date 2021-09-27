 You know how everybody talks about what a young team we are? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

You know how everybody talks about what a young team we are?

Think about it.

Pups. Our team is made up of pups. Youngers. FNGs.

Coaches too.

Did you REALLY think a team this young was gonna click all the way to the AFC Championship? They still might.

Did you REALLY think this team was going to fight to the bitter end as they did today? After last week? Not a complete blowout against a team renowned for its ferocious D?

With Brissett?

Jesus. At least the very young 1970 Dolphins had a highly experienced head coach. And they watched the SB from the couch. Got their clocks cleaned the next year, but that was during the SB.

They played far beyond the coaches today.

Still hurts, but the loss today isn’t on the players, for all the mistakes.

Starts higher than that.
 
I'm glad I got to see those 70s Dolphins, that's all I got to hang my fan hat on right now. Hopefully will live to see the glory days again.
 
Fair enough. But, if Flores had any brains, he would have hired an experienced OC and OL coach. And, if Grier had any brains, he'd have signed a few decent Free Agent o-linemen who could start while the youngsters learn. Put 2 or 3 vets on the line, and then let the young guys slowly work their way in as they get better. Instead, they have inexperience at every level... unacceptable!
 
