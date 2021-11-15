 You know what makes an RPO Offense better? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

You know what makes an RPO Offense better?

pjzabo

pjzabo

Club Member
Joined
Dec 9, 2013
Messages
129
Reaction score
273
Location
Westchester, NY
It's the "R" Sure anybody can deploy an RPO offense but it's the "R" that is the most important thing. "Look at me I'm running an RPO"

Oh but that takes an offensive line and talented RBs. Miami is 30 of 32 teams in yards per rush attempt. Baker Mayfield QBs the team with the number one stat on yard per rush attempt. He frankly blows. Look at today.

To be clear, I am not sold on Tua. I didn't want to draft him because of his injury profile. But if you love him or hate him you need to acknowledge that he runs the RPO extremely well. I would LOVE to see how he does behind a solid O line with a real RB behind it. Najee, Chubb, Elliott, Cook, Kamara and so on.
 
KC just scored 40 plus points so not a good example bro
 
1 game against the raiders , look at the production overall with all that talent …..
 
