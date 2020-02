Your 2019 FinHeaven site Awards winners ***

And the winners are

Rookie of the year - Easy RiderNews hound - AlbertBest Draft poster - J-off-her-dollSports Authority - ChambersBest POFO poster - Bob512Thread of the year - ShiftyBest VIP poster - NY8123Lounge Champ - MarinoBest all around Poster - DannyMan of the Year - MarinoCongratulations to all the winners and thanks to all nominees and votersShifty will be making badges that will be added under your avatar shorty for all the winners2019 was a terrific year here on FinHeaven despite what our team didJoin me and give props to the winners and let's make 2020 even betterEnjoy the Super Bowl guys and gals