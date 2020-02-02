Your 2019 FinHeaven site Awards winners ***

fishfanmiami
Fishy down under
And the winners are
Rookie of the year - Easy Rider
News hound - Albert
Best Draft poster - J-off-her-doll
Sports Authority - Chambers
Best POFO poster - Bob512
Thread of the year - Shifty
Best VIP poster - NY8123
Lounge Champ - Marino
Best all around Poster - Danny
Man of the Year - Marino
Congratulations to all the winners and thanks to all nominees and voters
@Henrik , @Wildbill3
Shifty will be making badges that will be added under your avatar shorty for all the winners
2019 was a terrific year here on FinHeaven despite what our team did
Join me and give props to the winners and let's make 2020 even better
Enjoy the Super Bowl guys and gals
