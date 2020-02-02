*** Your 2019 FinHeaven site Awards winners ***

fishfanmiami

fishfanmiami

Fishy down under
Moderator
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Feb 29, 2008
Messages
34,054
Reaction score
55,404
And the winners are



Rookie of the year - Easy Rider
News hound - Albert
Best Draft poster - J-off-her-doll
Sports Authority - Chambers
Best POFO poster - Bob512
Thread of the year - Shifty
Best VIP poster - NY8123
Lounge Champ - Marino
Best all around Poster - Danny
Man of the Year - Marino


Congratulations to all the winners and thanks to all nominees and voters :cheers:

@Henrik , @Wildbill3

Shifty will be making badges that will be added under your avatar shorty for all the winners

2019 was a terrific year here on FinHeaven despite what our team did

Join me and give props to the winners and let's make 2020 even better

Enjoy the Super Bowl guys and gals
 
Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
32,534
Reaction score
35,711
Location
Kissimmee,FL
fishfanmiami said:
And the winners are



Rookie of the year - Easy Rider
News hound - Albert
Best Draft poster - J-off-her-doll
Sports Authority - Chambers
Best POFO poster - Bob512
Thread of the year - Shifty
Best VIP poster - NY8123
Lounge Champ - Marino
Best all around Poster - Danny
Man of the Year - Marino


Congratulations to all the winners and thanks to all nominees and voters :cheers:

@Henrik , @Wildbill3

Shifty will be making badges that will be added under your avatar in a few day

2019 was a terrific year here on FinHeaven despite what our team did

Join me and give props to the winners and let's make 2020 even better

Enjoy the Super Bowl guys and gals
Click to expand...
Cool video fish.
 
Buddy

Buddy

Right Wing Nut Job
Moderator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
May 26, 2004
Messages
16,788
Reaction score
5,891
Location
Nashville, TN
Great job, everyone. Congratulations to all of the winners and nominees! We had a fantastic field this year.
 
NBP81

NBP81

Yippi ka yay mother******!
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 22, 2008
Messages
9,412
Reaction score
8,082
Location
Montreal
Great job to all the winners, you're all a big part of what makes this place great. Big props to fishfanmiami who works his *** off day in day out, that dude is literally the godfather.
 
fishfanmiami

fishfanmiami

Fishy down under
Moderator
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Feb 29, 2008
Messages
34,054
Reaction score
55,404
Great news guys Shifty has all the badges almost ready :up:

Thanks Champ for the kind words

I smell March Madness in the air :p
 
Vaark

Vaark

Nihil taurus crappus
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 29, 2007
Messages
31,245
Reaction score
25,594
Location
Shot a man in Reno
What a masterful video! Hopefully farming it out to professionals didn't wreck FH's budget Fishy!

Hearty congratulations to all the winners and to those runner ups (runners up?) who played to win :up:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom