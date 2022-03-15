Your 2022 FH March Madness Final Four ***

fishfanmiami
These pretzels are making me thirsty
After many tight battles with a few coming down to the last minute we have our final four
In the battle North of the border @McRev Kev takes on @BC Phins4Life
Veterans @ONole1 and @RichmondWeb go at it to see who goes to the finals
We'll start tomorrow at noon EST
Should be a blast
