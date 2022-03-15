Your 2022 FH March Madness Final Four ***







Wow Surreal!!! ...at a loss for Words..... maybe that's because I'm Brain Drained...



Thanks to Everyone who Turned out, Showed up, Contributed, and Made this an EPIC FinHeaven March Madness!



Thanks to the Jury Who Chose Not to Snuff my Torch...



Wow Surreal!!! ...at a loss for Words..... maybe that's because I'm Brain Drained...Thanks to Everyone who Turned out, Showed up, Contributed, and Made this an EPIC FinHeaven March Madness!Thanks to the Jury Who Chose Not to Snuff my Torch...

Who will Survive the North: East vs West???

Who will Survive the South: East vs West???



Stay Tuned.....